Appian Partners With Children's National Hospital To Support Pediatric Healthcare In The Washington, DC, Area

/PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN ) today announced a partnership with Children's National Hospital, a top-ranked hospital in Washington, DC, to raise awareness and funds for pediatric healthcare in the community. This partnership includes Appian's Backyard Bash on September 12, 2024, and sponsoring the Children's National Race for Every Child 5K on October 19, 2024.

Children's National

is one of the nation's oldest independent children's hospitals and has been a leader in pediatric care and research for over 150 years. Children's National is home to the Children's National Research Institute and Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation . It is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional, and national levels.

Appian is dedicated to supporting healthcare initiatives that benefit children and families in the DMV region.

"We are committed to reimagining what care means for children by rapidly advancing knowledge, insights, and innovative approaches," said Elizabeth Treble, AVP, Children's National Hospital Foundation. "We are also dedicated to training the next generation of diverse researchers and innovators to improve child health outcomes and promote health equity. We are grateful for corporate partners like Appian who support our mission."

"Appian is deeply rooted in the DC and Northern Virginia area, and we are committed to supporting our community," said Stephanie Kirby, Vice President, North America Sales, Appian. "Children's National is a leading pediatric health system here, and we are proud to support pediatric healthcare in our region."

Appian's Backyard Bash

The Backyard Bash will be held on September 12, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Appian Headquarters in McLean, VA. The family-friendly, community event will feature games, a cookout, live music, and activities for all ages. The Backyard Bash offers a relaxed environment for networking with local business leaders and community members.

Children's National Race for Every Child 5K

Appian is a proud sponsor of the Children's National Race for Every Child 5K, scheduled for October 19, 2024, in Washington, DC. This annual event raises critical funds to support pediatric healthcare services and initiatives. This event and sponsorship help Children's National continue to positively impact children and families in the region.

Appian encourages community members to participate in these events and support pediatric healthcare in the DMV area. More details about the Backyard Bash are available on the event website. To sign up for the Children's National Race for Every Child 5K, visit Children's National Race Registration .

