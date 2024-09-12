Viva Naturals Triple-Strength Omega-3 Fish Oil Supplement Offers Convenient Softgel And Health-Boosting Formulation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring purified fish oil and encapsulated in a pescatarian-friendly softgel, Viva Naturals' Triple-Strength Omega-3 Fish Oil Supplement offers the height of quality and fast absorption

NORTH YORK, Ontario, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viva Naturals is committed to elevating healthy lifestyles with its lineup of all-natural everyday products, including its highly rated Triple-Strength Omega-3 Fish Oil Supplement. This health-positive Omega 3 Viva Naturals supplement has garnered a near perfect rating on with more than 11,000 ratings from customers around the world.









Viva Naturals makes wellness accessible to people everywhere via its premium quality products at competitive prices. The lineup of products from Viva Naturals spans organic foods such as chia seeds, maca powder, and coconut oil; supplements including fish oil, bovine collagen, probiotics for women, and various vitamins; and beauty products such as massage oil and rosehip oil. Shoppers who visit the Viva Naturals website can easily browse natural living products by benefits such as superfoods, joint support, vegan, gluten free, digestive support, DIY beauty, cognitive support, and more.

When Viva Naturals released its Triple-Strength Omega-3 Fish Oil Supplement, the company aimed to provide a simple, clean, and wellness-oriented product that people around the world could trust to provide the benefits associated with fish oil. At the same time, they wanted to ensure that the quality of their supplement would be unparalleled. Thus far, Viva Naturals has been successful, as evidenced by thousands of five star reviews on Amazon.









The Viva Naturals Triple-Strength Omega-3 Fish Oil Supplement is specially made for women and men alike, offering a triple dose including 2,500 mg of fish oil, 1,500 mcg of EPA, 568 mg of DHA, and 50 mg of DPA per dose. This combination has been shown to support the overall health of the heart, brain, skin, and eyes as aging progresses. VIva Naturals has put into place a purification process that ensures mercury is removed from the fish used in their formulation, thereby reducing PCBs, dioxins, and furans as part of this purification method to ensure the height of safety and peace of mind when taking the Triple-Strength Omega-3 Fish Oil Supplement. Viva Naturals has created an exceptional value in its fish oil supplement, offering a 90% Omega-3 concentration in triglyceride form from wild caught fish.

Customers have left high remarks for the Triple-Strength Omega-3 Fish Oil Supplement, commenting on the product's value, quality, and easy to swallow capsules.

“I've been using OmegaVia Omega-3 for over a year, and am very satisfied. The purity and concentration of EPA and DHA are top-notch and enteric coating means no fishy aftertaste, which is a huge plus. The fact that it's sustainably sourced and third-party tested gives me peace of mind. Highly recommend for anyone looking to boost their heart and brain health with a reliable fish oil supplement,” said one recent customer.

Currently, this fish oil supplement ranks #2 in DHA Nutritional Supplements, #3 in Fish Oil Nutritional Supplements, and #4 in Omega 3 Nutritional Supplements on Amazon, demonstrating the efficacy, value, and quality of the Triple-Strength Omega-3 Fish Oil Supplement. Learn more now by visiting .

ABOUT VIVA NATURALS

Viva Naturals is committed to helping people live their healthiest, happiest lives with natural foods, supplements, beauty products, and more.

CONTACT

Viva Naturals

Facebook: @VivaNaturalsInc

Instagram: @vivanaturals

Twitter: @VivaNaturals

Website:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at