NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haymaker Group , an award-winning public relations firm that has worked with some of the country's best-known brands, today announced that it is expanding operations in San Francisco as it deepens its commitment to the world's most dynamic for innovation.

To lead that office, Haymaker has hired Emilie Grace Cole, a communications veteran who brings to the firm a unique combination of seasoned in-house expertise and top-tier agency experience. Among her many accomplishments, Emilie built out the first communications functions at Asana (NYSE: ASAN ) and Public, led PR programs and public affairs initiatives for clients at Greenbrier Partners and LaunchSquad, and has developed a deep network in tech and venture capital through years of genuine partnership and collaboration in the community.

The expansion comes as Haymaker celebrates its first decade of client impact and as it gears up to host Media Summit | NYC , a first-of-its-kind conference featuring the most important reporters and editors covering business and technology, in New York City later this year.

A decade of 'PR done right'

Haymaker Group was founded in 2014 by Forbes reporter J.J. Colao, who wrote more than 35 magazine stories, 200 digital articles, and four feature stories during his time at the publication. His cover story on Snap CEO Evan Spiegel was named one of The 18 Greatest Forbes Stories Of The Decade . His experience with PR as a reporter inspired him to develop an approach to communications that centered on the actual needs and dynamics of a professional newsroom. In addition to leading Haymaker as founder and CEO, Colao is a regular commentator on the state of the media, most recently championing the relationship between a free press and economic prosperity in an essay in Fortune .

Over the years, Haymaker has developed a reputation for hosting powerhouse events that connect company founders, technology executives, and communications professionals directly with the media who matter in the innovation economy. This year, the firm began engaging the Bay Area community with a sold-out panel event on AI's Impact on Media , featuring reporters from The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and Fast Company. Haymaker also hosted an invite-only dinner with economic historian and author Brad DeLong on the heels of his New York Times-bestselling book, "Slouching Toward Utopia." The dinner featured reporters and editors from CNBC, The Financial Times, WIRED, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Forbes, Axios, and Reuters, along with the founders of Haymaker clients Snorkel AI, Harness, and Vivian Health.

Haymaker's pioneering approach has earned dozens of accolades over the years, including a SABRE North America Award, Bulldog Reporter Gold, and MarCom Award Platinum for successful client campaigns. Individual Haymakers are regularly recognized as rising stars by the likes of PRNews, Business Insider, PR Daily, and Observer.

The firm's approach has also earned the respect and trust of clients. "Haymaker is the best PR agency I've ever worked with," said Aaron Rasmussen, who co-founded both MasterClass and Outlier.

"Working with Haymaker was nothing short of exceptional," said Hayley Russman, SVP of Marketing at BentoBox, a Fiserv company. "Their strategic and thoughtful approach to PR and media relations made them invaluable partners. I highly recommend them to any company looking to elevate their brand and achieve outstanding results."

Pioneering PR's next chapter

"'Public relations' always has a relative, contemporary meaning," said Emilie Cole, who joins Haymaker as vice president to oversee its expansion into San Francisco and Silicon Valley. "The key is to imagine ideal perceptions and outcomes with your intended audiences, and then bring them into existence through intellectually honest, effective, and validating communications programs."



Emilie joins Haymaker with a deep passion for partnering with innovators to maximize opportunities, work through challenges, and create favorable narratives by working creatively across media, government, academia, and industry.

"In tech specifically, it's crucial that comms works in close collaboration with counterparts in marketing, sales, growth, and customer success. I think of it as a 'go-to-market supergroup'," she added. "The best programs are tightly aligned with, and even inform, the why and how of the overall business."

Earlier this year, Emilie created and moderated the only PR-focused panel discussion at the flagship Startup Grind Global conference, joined by communications chiefs from Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, and Forerunner Ventures.

"We are thrilled to welcome Emilie to the Haymaker team," said Haymaker Group founder J.J. Colao. "We spent many months trying to find the right person to build out our San Francisco office, and Emilie's experience, combined with her media philosophy and approach to PR, lined up with exactly what we envisioned in the ideal candidate. We can't wait to dig even deeper into the Bay Area ecosystem."

About Haymaker Group

Founded in 2014 as an antidote to the traditional agency, Haymaker Group works with the world's most ambitious brands, from startups to the Fortune 500, to tell the stories that drive them forward. The firm is headquartered in New York City with a west coast office in San Francisco. Get in touch at .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Haymaker Group

