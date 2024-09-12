Five Iron Golf To Open Its Third Location In Philadelphia's Heart Of The Business District

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Top Landlord Partners with the Premier and Entertainment Venue to Elevate Office Tenant Amenities

Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the nation's leading indoor golf and entertainment destination, is thrilled to announce the development of its third corporate-owned location at Three Logan Square, 1717 Arch Street, in Philadelphia's Logan Square neighborhood, a renowned corporate and residential hub. Slated to open early next year, this new venture is the result of a strategic partnership with Brandywine Realty Trust, aimed at bringing a high-end recreational and wellness-focused amenity to premier office buildings. This will be Five Iron Golf's third location in Philadelphia, joining its well-established Rittenhouse and Fishtown venues.

Designed with Philadelphia's thriving corporate community in mind, the Three Logan Square location offers an inviting environment perfect for after-work gatherings and business events. Guests can enjoy cutting-edge Trackman simulators, tour-level Callaway club fitting, a fully stocked bar, and two outdoor patios with ample seating, blending leisure and sophistication in the heart of the city.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in Philadelphia with this new location at Three Logan Square," said Nora Dunnan, Chief Development Officer at Five Iron Golf. "The collaboration with Brandywine Realty Trust allows us to offer a distinctive amenity that enhances the office experience for Philadelphia's corporate community, providing a first-class environment for both golf enthusiasts and those seeking a refined setting for corporate functions."

The new Three Logan Square location complements the existing Five Iron Golf venues in Rittenhouse and Fishtown. The Rittenhouse location, which originally opened in 2020, has recently completed renovations, featuring upgraded Trackman simulators and a refreshed kitchen, further enhancing its reputation as a top destination for city golfers. Fishtown, opened in 2022, has quickly become a favorite among locals, offering a lively atmosphere for both avid golfers and casual players, in one of Philadelphia's most exciting and up-and-coming areas.

“At Brandywine Realty Trust, we are committed to continuously enhancing the work-life experiences of our tenants and all who visit our buildings," said Brandywine Vice President of Leasing Matthew Croce. "Our partnership to bring Five Iron to Logan Square reflects our dedication to offering innovative and dynamic environments throughout our brand platform."

This expansion reflects Five Iron Golf's mission to redefine the indoor golf experience by offering advanced technology, dynamic social spaces, and engaging event environments. With locations nationwide, Five Iron Golf continues to build a community around the sport, welcoming players of all skill levels.

Additionally, this announcement coincides with the launch of Five Iron Golf's Fall League season, now the world's largest indoor golf competition. League play serves as an extension of the amenities offered at these locations, giving colleagues the opportunity to enjoy a post-work 9-hole round while competing with golfers across the globe for bucket-list-worthy grand prizes, weekly rewards, and drink specials. To learn more about the league and how to join, or how to sponsor a league for your employees, visit fiveirongolf.com/league .

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, a leader in indoor golf and entertainment, boasts a global presence with 31 locations spanning 13 states and 5 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and a lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience, with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as the ideal space for hosting private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at .

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising more than 150 properties and 22 million square feet. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit .



