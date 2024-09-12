Gentle Procedures Offers Circumcision For All Ages With The Pollock Techniquetm In Ottawa & Gatineau

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Families in Ottawa & Gatineau can access a virtually painless circumcision procedure under local anesthesia for all ages at Gentle Procedures.

- Dr. Slim & Dr. KeeOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gentle Procedures Clinics offers rapid access to circumcision procedures for Ottawa and Gatineau families. Appointments are available quickly for all ages with no doctor's referral required.Circumcision is a simple procedure in which the foreskin that sheathes the head of the penis is removed. Since foreskin traps bacteria and other infectious agents, its removal may improve genital hygiene and reduce risk of disease over a lifetime. The Pollock TechniqueTM is a virtually painless circumcision method performed under long-acting local anesthesia. The procedure takes less than 10 minutes for adults and approximately 60 seconds for newborns.Infant circumcision is best carried out within the first two weeks after birth. Gentle Procedures Ottawa provides circumcision for patients of all ages including infants, older children, adolescents, and adults. Clients wanting a circumcision can come from all over the provinces of Ontario and Quebec for a circumcision that maximizes comfort, effectiveness, and a quick recovery–all completed under the highest standard of care. Gentle Procedures clinics are the only ones using the Pollock TechniqueTM in Ontario and Quebec.Gentle Procedures Ottawa's doctors Dr. Mohamed Slim and Dr. Gordon Kee have safely performed over 30,000 circumcisions in their Ottawa and Gatineau clinics. The team's wealth of experience and stellar reviews are why so many families trust Gentle Procedures clinics. Scientific studies and published medical journal articles highlight the Pollock TechniqueTM circumcision for its safety, speed and comfort. Book your consultation or appointment today at or by calling the clinic directly.

Dr. Mohamed Slim

Gentle Procedures Ottawa

