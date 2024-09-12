Celebrating 15 Years Of Game-Changers: Learning Guild Unveils 2024 Thirty Under 30 In L&D

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Special Anniversary Edition Honors Top Young Innovators to be Honored at the Leaders 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Learning Guild , organizers of Learning 2024, have announced the 2024 inductees to their popular Thirty Under 30 program, a diverse group of emerging leaders in Learning and Development (L&D). The innovators, social change-makers, and impactful professionals will celebrate at the Learning Leaders Conference on December 4 – 6, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

The Learning Leaders Conference is an annual gathering of top L&D professionals, designed to foster innovation, share insights, and explore emerging trends. The conference is well-known for its unparalleled opportunity for networking, skill-building and leadership development through educational sessions, workshops, and social events.

This year marks the 15th year of the Thirty Under 30 program, a key milestone that highlights the importance of nurturing young talent in the industry. The 2024 cohort reflects the evolving and inclusive nature of the L&D sector, with honorees representing diverse backgrounds and industries. The program not only recognizes their contributions but also support their future growth by providing access to the conference and its valuable resources.

David Kelly, Chairman of the Learning Guild, shared his excitement: "The Thirty Under 30 program goes beyond just celebrating the achievements of emerging leaders in our field-it's about investing in the future of learning and development. This year's group truly embodies the creativity, passion, and dedication that are driving our industry forward. I'm especially excited to reconnect with alumni from the past 15 years, as we celebrate the incredible journeys they've taken since being recognized, and share their lessons with the next generation of learning leaders."

In celebration of this milestone, the conference will feature special sessions and social events dedicated to Thirty Under 30 alumni. Highlights include a "Where Are They Now" panel, showcasing how the program has propelled careers, and exclusive networking opportunities for past and current honorees.

Tickets are on sale now, with early bird discounts available until September 13, 2024.

For more information and to see the 2024 cohort, visit

