Tanduay's Especia Spiced Rum Wins Gold And Best In Category At New Orleans Spirits Competition

- Roy Kristoffer Sumang, Tanduay International Business Development ManagerSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Especia Spiced Rum was awarded a medal and declared Best in Category for Spiced Rum at the recent New Orleans Spirits Competition. Evaluated by a panel of esteemed experts, the competition recognizes fine beverages and spirits from top-flight producers across the globe.Being awarded a gold medal means that Especia Spiced Rum achieved excellence in various aspects such as aroma, taste, balance, and finish. Made from heirloom sugarcane and infused with exotic spices and tropical fruits, Especia Spiced Rum is one of Tanduay 's most-awarded products in recent years.“Tanduay's victory at the New Orleans Spirits Competition not only showcases our commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and quality; it also solidifies the brand's standing as a leader in the premium spirits industry,” said Tanduay International Business Development Manager Roy Kristoffer Sumang.Apart from Especia Spiced Rum, several Tanduay rums were also awarded medals.Tanduay Asian Rum Silver received a silver medal while Tanduay Asian Rum Gold and Tanduay Double Rum received a bronze medal each.Another award-winning product, the Tanduay Asian Rum Silver is aged up to 5 years in bourbon barrels and has a taste profile of green ripe fruits with hints of burnt sugar, mandarin, and vanilla. It has a pure and distinctive taste perfect for both sipping straight and mixing in cocktails.The much-lauded Tanduay Asian Rum Gold, meanwhile, is a dark rum that has a good balance of alcohol level and sweetness with expressive flavors of vanilla, tropical fruit, coconut, and nutmeg. It is aged in up to 7 years in bourbon barrels.Another highly-praised product, the Tanduay Double Rum is made from a blend of rums aged for 16 and 5 years and mixed in bourbon barrels for 2 years. This aging process contributes to its distinctive taste, making it a good sipping rum with a harmony of flavors from start to finish.Tanduay's triumph at the New Orleans Spirits Competition marks another significant achievement for the rum brand as it celebrates its 170th anniversary this year. The New Orleans Spirits Competition is presented by the Tales of Cocktail Foundation, whose judging panel includes industry professionals, award-winning bartenders and distillers, decorated beverage writers, and industry luminaries.

