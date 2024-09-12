Avantor® Achieves Bronze Medal From Ecovadis For Sustainability Performance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EcoVadis Rating validates Avantor's business sustainability commitments and performance

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR ), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies industries, announced today, for the second year in a row, that the Company has been awarded a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis, a global leader in business sustainability assessments.

Avantor's latest score of 65, which was awarded in August 2024, places the Company in the top 17% of the more than 130,000 companies globally that have been rated by EcoVadis. The company's score is a 15-point improvement over its 2023 score.

Avantor's 'Science for Goodness' sustainability platform serves as a lever to help bring the Company's mission – to set science in motion to create a better world – to life. It is based on four pillars: People & Culture, Innovation & Environment, Community Engagement, and Governance & Integrity. These focus areas provide an essential framework for creating long-term value for all Avantor stakeholders, including its associates, customers, suppliers, stockholders and communities where they work and live.

"This accomplishment reflects the tremendous effort by our cross-functional team, and our commitment to deliver on our 'Science for Goodness' sustainability platform as we drive long-term value for all Avantor stakeholders," said Rachel Kaufman, VP of Global Sustainability and Impact at Avantor. "As sustainability evolves and new solutions are identified, we look forward to continuing our work with customers and suppliers to create a better, more sustainable world."

EcoVadis is one of the world's most renowned providers of sustainability ratings. Over 130,000 companies from more than 180 countries use EcoVadis to assess their performance in the areas of Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact (UNGC), the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries.

