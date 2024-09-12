Gauzy Ltd. Announces Purchases Of Gauzy Shares By CEO, Other Senior Executives And Key Long-Term Investor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ) (“Gauzy” or the“Company”) , a global leader in vision and light control solutions, today announced Eyal Peso, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Adrian Lofer, Co-Founder and Chief Officer; Meir Peleg, Chief Officer; and pre-IPO Gauzy Board member and long-term investor Alejandro Weinstein have acquired an aggregate of 48,472 Gauzy ordinary shares. The purchases, made at an average price of $10.35/share, for a total of $501,400, were made through open purchases during the months of August and September 2024.



“This investment by core current and former leaders of Gauzy underscores our unwavering commitment and belief in our company's vision and potential,” Mr. Peso stated.“Our strong orderbook, pipeline of exciting new technologies and expanding market presence position us well for continued success. We are excited about our future and the opportunity to increase our ownership stake in Gauzy at attractive levels.”

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

