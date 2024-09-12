RTA And Dubai Police Launch Joint Patrol Units For Heavy Vehicles Monitoring

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai. Roads and Authority. 12 th September 2024

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai General Headquarters have launched the Joint Patrol Units for Heavy Monitoring and enforcing technical compliance among heavy vehicles in Dubai. These patrol units are part of coordinated efforts to enhance inspection campaigns and expand coverage across six major roads: Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Al Khail Road, Ras Al Khor Road, Al Maktoum Airport Road, and Dubai-Al Ain Road.

His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, explained,“The launch of Joint Patrol Units for Heavy Vehicles Monitoring and enforcing heavy vehicle compliance on Dubai's key roads is part of the ongoing cooperation between Dubai Police and RTA to implement the 5-Year Executive Plan for the Traffic Safety Strategy. This strategy focuses on four key areas: traffic monitoring and enforcement, road and vehicle engineering, traffic awareness, and the development of systems and management.”

“These Joint Patrol Units will contribute to our efforts to enhance traffic safety, ensure compliance with traffic laws, and guarantee proper mechanical maintenance of heavy vehicles, which is crucial for preventing serious accidents and managing truck movements safely,” commented Major General Al Ghaithi.

He urged heavy vehicle drivers to adhere to traffic laws, follow speed limits, maintain safe distances, conduct regular vehicle inspections, take necessary breaks on long journeys, avoid distractions, and ensure tyre safety.

Al Ghaithi praised the strong partnership between Dubai Police and RTA, which has enhanced coordination and contributed significantly to reducing traffic fatalities and achieving the objectives of Dubai's traffic safety strategy.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the RTA, stated,“RTA and Dubai Police are working together to monitor heavy vehicles on highways, ensuring their compliance with technical and safety standards. Should any violations be detected that compromise the safety of vehicles, roads, or road users, fines will be issued by police officers. Inspections will focus on various aspects, including tyre safety, availability of safety equipment, lighting efficiency, overloading, protruding cargo, and driving without a valid licence or permit.”

Al Banna further commented,“The launch of Joint Patrol Units reflects the close collaboration between the RTA and Dubai Police in achieving the goals of Dubai's traffic safety strategy. We aim to strengthen enforcement against heavy vehicle violations, promote traffic safety, and work towards our 'Zero Fatalities' vision, positioning Dubai as a global leader in road safety. Remarkably, traffic-related fatalities have decreased by 93% between 2007 and 2023.”

He added,“These Joint Patrol Units support joint efforts with Dubai Police to enhance traffic safety, reduce truck-related incidents, and increase traffic awareness among truck drivers. Our ultimate objective is to ensure the highest levels of safety and security for all road users in Dubai, whether in public or individual transport.”

Al Banna also stressed RTA's commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of the land logistics sector, with Dubai serving as a major logistics hub for the region. With 73,861 registered heavy vehicles, RTA is dedicated to improving business practices, simplifying regulations, modernising fleets with zero-emission vehicles, improving driver behaviour and vehicle performance, supporting SMEs, and accelerating the adoption of modern transport technologies.

Notably, RTA has recently completed 10 truck rest stops out of 16 planned, developed in partnership with ADNOC. These rest stops are located across six strategic sites frequently used by trucks: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Dubai-Hatta Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road, and Al Awir Road.

Each rest stop spans between 5,000 and 10,000 square metres, accommodating 30 to 45 trucks or heavy vehicles. The rest stops are equipped with facilities such as prayer rooms, diesel refuelling stations, and rest areas for drivers.







