Code Willing, Inc. Partners With Jain Global LLC Providing Advanced Research Analytics And Multi-Cloud Orchestration Software

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Willing, Inc., harnessing their modular CWIQ-Suite to enhance research capabilities and optimize cloud infrastructure, today announced its partnership with Jain Global. As one of the industry's most significant launches, Jain Global selected Code Willing's cutting-edge technologies for utilization within its systematic trading and teams.

Bala Ganendra, CIO of Code Willing, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to empower Jain Global's teams with our advanced software solutions. Our partnership will streamline research integration and model development, maximizing Jain's compute resource grids."

Rich Brown, Global Head of Market Data at Jain Global, highlighted Code Willing's adaptability and performance in meeting their evolving needs. He remarked, "Code Willing's suite of products aligns well with our objectives, accelerating research and modeling while maintaining technology controls."

At the heart of this collaboration lies the CWIQ File System, offering enterprise scalability, simplified storage orchestration, and cutting edge performance. Seamlessly spanning across multi-cloud compute resources, it facilitates the management and analysis of cumbersome

datasets with ease. With real-time metadata updates and integration with object stores like S3, the CWIQ File System ensures a consistent view of firm data across all platforms and locations.

Complementing the file system is the CWIQ Bench, a comprehensive suite of interactive computing tools designed for high-performance environments that leverage large scale and dynamic compute resources. Empowering users with enhanced agility and efficiency, it accelerates data from research exploration to trade production while harnessing the power of multi-cloud environments.

Code Willing, Inc. pioneers market-changing hybrid cloud technologies, enabling efficient multi-data evaluation and back-testing with robust governance controls for compliance and management teams.

