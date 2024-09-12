Foam Plastics Market To Surpass USD 90.3 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Foam Plastics size is expected to register 5.6% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by increasing demand in and infrastructure projects.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foam Plastics is projected to reach USD 90.3 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

This growth is anticipated due to ongoing advancements in foam plastic and increasing demand across various applications. Innovations in material properties, including enhanced insulation, durability, and versatility, are driving the expansion of the foam plastics industry. The rising innovation from leading manufacturers further encourages growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @











For instance, in February 2024, Pregis LLC, a protective packaging innovator based in Chicago, introduced a new foam packaging product made from certified-circular polyethylene (PE) resins. This development was the result of a collaboration with ExxonMobil Corp., located in Irving, Texas. The rapid development of new applications, in tandem with rising consumer preferences for sustainable and efficient materials, underscores the market growth trajectory from 2024 to 2032.

Polystyrene Segment to Dominate Market

The polystyrene segment could dominate the foam plastics market, with significant growth anticipated from 2024 to 2032. Polystyrene's extensive use in applications such as insulation, disposable containers, and consumer goods contributes to its strong market presence. The material's cost-effectiveness, in line with its favorable thermal insulation properties, makes it a preferred choice across various industries. Innovations in polystyrene processing and recycling technologies further enhance its appeal, driving increased adoption in both developed and emerging markets.

Packaging Application to Drive Expansion

The packaging application segment is poised to be a major growth driver for the foam plastics market. The demand for foam plastics in packaging is fueled by its role in protecting products during transportation, extending shelf life, and enhancing product presentation. As e-commerce continues to expand and consumer preferences shift towards sustainable and efficient packaging solutions, the foam plastics used in this sector are witnessing increased adoption. Innovations in biodegradable and recyclable foam packaging are also contributing to segment growth, aligning with global sustainability trends.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

Europe to Exhibit Significant Market Growth

Europe will show substantial growth in the foam plastics market, driven by ongoing advancements in technology and increasing demand across various sectors. The region's focus on environmental regulations and sustainability is influencing the adoption of innovative foam plastics solutions. Countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are leading the charge, supported by robust industrial activity and government initiatives aimed at reducing carbon footprints. Europe's emphasis on energy-efficient materials and eco-friendly solutions further bolsters the market expansion within the region.

Foam Plastics Market Players

Leading players in the foam plastics industry include Alchemie Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Groupe Guillin SA, Sirap Gema S.p.a, Tekni-Plex, Inc., Genpak, LLC, D & W Fine Pack LLC, Pactiv LLC, Covestro, Huntsman International LLC, Dart Container Corporation, BASF SE, UFP Technologies, Inc., Hexion Inc.

The foam plastics market is witnessing significant growth, driven by companies' strategic innovations and sustainability efforts. Firms like BASF SE and Berry Global Inc. are leading with advancements in material technology and eco-friendly solutions, enhancing product performance and environmental impact. Their commitment to research and development, coupled with sustainable practices, is shaping the market outlook while meeting evolving consumer demands.

In January 2024, Japan-based plastic foam manufacturer JSP acquired a 30% ownership stake in General-Industries Deutschland, a Germany based company specializing in recycling expanded polypropylene (EPP) and expanded polyethylene (EPE).

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...