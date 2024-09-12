(MENAFN- Mid-East) l > Saudia signed an agreement with Mobily allowing Neqaty members to benefit from AlFursan Loyalty Program - Middle East Business News and Information - mid-east Face Insta Tele Tu Twi Web You



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 11 September 2024: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has signed an agreement with Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), allowing Mobily customers to redeem their Neqaty rewards balance for AlFursan miles. This agreement enables customers to enjoy various travel benefits and offers from AlFursan Loyalty Program.

The agreement was signed by Essam Akhonbay, Vice President AlFursan Loyalty Program at Saudia, and Waleed Al-Harkan, Chief Consumer Officer at Mobily.

Essam Akhonbay said:“This agreement marks the beginning of a new collaboration with a partner that boasts a large customer base, coinciding with the major developments of AlFursan's digital services. AlFursan Loyalty Program will be signing new agreements in the future, in line with its commitment to diversify its offerings and enhance the exclusive benefits designed for its loyal members.”

Waleed Al-Harkan said:“This important partnership with Alfursan highlights Mobily's dedication to continually enhancing our services and offerings for customers. Our aim is to enrich their experience by providing a wide range of benefits that meet their expectations. Furthermore, the company is actively working with a clear strategy to expand the 'Neqaty' program by adding new significant partners and services.”

AlFursan provides its members with an extensive range of offers and rewards with banks, hotels, car rental companies, telecommunications, retail, and insurance, as part of the program's global partnerships. Members also enjoy special benefits in terms of priority, access to lounges and much more.