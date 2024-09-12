(MENAFN- Mid-East) l >
Saudia signed an agreement with Mobily allowing Neqaty members to benefit from AlFursan Loyalty Program - Middle East Business News and Information - mid-east
Face
Insta
LINK
Tele
Tu
Twi
Web
You
Home
Submit a press release
Partner Events
Partner with us
About us
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
Sign in
Welcome!Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Home
Submit a press release
Partner Events
Partner with us
About us
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create an account
Welcome! Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Middle East Business News and Information – mid-east
tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}
Home
Submit a press release
Partner Events
Partner with us
About us
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
Home Business News Saudia signed an agreement with Mobily allowing Neqaty members to benefit from...
Saudia signed an agreement with Mobily allowing Neqaty members to benefit from AlFursan Loyalty Program
September 11, 2024 4
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 11 September 2024: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has signed an agreement with Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), allowing Mobily customers to redeem their Neqaty rewards balance for AlFursan miles. This agreement enables customers to enjoy various travel benefits and offers from AlFursan Loyalty Program.
The agreement was signed by Essam Akhonbay, Vice President AlFursan Loyalty Program at Saudia, and Waleed Al-Harkan, Chief Consumer Officer at Mobily.
Essam Akhonbay said:“This agreement marks the beginning of a new collaboration with a partner that boasts a large customer base, coinciding with the major developments of AlFursan's digital services. AlFursan Loyalty Program will be signing new agreements in the future, in line with its commitment to diversify its offerings and enhance the exclusive benefits designed for its loyal members.”
Waleed Al-Harkan said:“This important partnership with Alfursan highlights Mobily's dedication to continually enhancing our services and offerings for customers. Our aim is to enrich their experience by providing a wide range of benefits that meet their expectations. Furthermore, the company is actively working with a clear strategy to expand the 'Neqaty' program by adding new significant partners and services.”
AlFursan provides its members with an extensive range of offers and rewards with banks, hotels, car rental companies, telecommunications, retail, and insurance, as part of the program's global partnerships. Members also enjoy special benefits in terms of priority, access to lounges and much more.
MENAFN12092024005446012082ID1108665948
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.