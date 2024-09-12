عربي


Saudia Signed An Agreement With Mobily Allowing Neqaty Members To Benefit From Alfursan Loyalty Program

Saudia Signed An Agreement With Mobily Allowing Neqaty Members To Benefit From Alfursan Loyalty Program


9/12/2024 5:38:42 AM

Saudia signed an agreement with Mobily allowing Neqaty members to benefit from AlFursan Loyalty Program
  • Business News
September 11, 2024
Saudia Signed An Agreement With Mobily Allowing Neqaty Members To Benefit From Alfursan Loyalty Program Image

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 11 September 2024: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has signed an agreement with Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), allowing Mobily customers to redeem their Neqaty rewards balance for AlFursan miles. This agreement enables customers to enjoy various travel benefits and offers from AlFursan Loyalty Program.

The agreement was signed by Essam Akhonbay, Vice President AlFursan Loyalty Program at Saudia, and Waleed Al-Harkan, Chief Consumer Officer at Mobily.

Essam Akhonbay said:“This agreement marks the beginning of a new collaboration with a partner that boasts a large customer base, coinciding with the major developments of AlFursan's digital services. AlFursan Loyalty Program will be signing new agreements in the future, in line with its commitment to diversify its offerings and enhance the exclusive benefits designed for its loyal members.”

Waleed Al-Harkan said:“This important partnership with Alfursan highlights Mobily's dedication to continually enhancing our services and offerings for customers. Our aim is to enrich their experience by providing a wide range of benefits that meet their expectations. Furthermore, the company is actively working with a clear strategy to expand the 'Neqaty' program by adding new significant partners and services.”

AlFursan provides its members with an extensive range of offers and rewards with banks, hotels, car rental companies, telecommunications, retail, and insurance, as part of the program's global partnerships. Members also enjoy special benefits in terms of priority, access to lounges and much more.

MENAFN12092024005446012082ID1108665948


Mid-East.Info

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

