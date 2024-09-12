Newsblaze Backs Longtime Friend And Magic Icon Will Roberts, Helping Save Zucchini's Tricks And Things

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NewsBlaze Joins the Effort to Save California's Oldest Magic Shop as Part of Its Partnership Program

MONTEREY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NewsBlaze, a leading news platform, announced today its support for Will Roberts, owner of Zucchini's Tricks and Things, as the magic shop faces the threat of closure. As part of its Media Partnership Program,

NewsBlaze has committed to helping preserve the iconic 45-year-old shop, which has long been a fixture of California's Cannery Row and a hub for magicians and enthusiasts worldwide.

NewsBlaze Supports Will Roberts to save Zucchini's iconic Magic Shop

Zucchini's Tricks and Things magic shop interior

The story, published on NewsBlaze, highlights the challenges Zucchini's Tricks and Things has faced due to economic pressures, including the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising competition from online retail giants. Roberts, a magician and actor who got his start at the shop over 40 years ago, is fighting to save it with a GoFundMe campaign aimed at raising $20,000 for moving costs, new signage, and labor expenses.

See the story here:

NewsBlaze Supporting a Magical Legacy

Will Roberts has been a close friend of NewsBlaze for almost 20 years, and the company is proud to extend its support through the same Media Partnership Program that helps nonprofits and other essential community projects gain vital exposure. "Zucchini's Tricks and Things is more than just a magic shop-it's a piece of magic history," said Alan Gray, NewsBlaze CEO. "Will Roberts has been a key part of our creative community for decades, and we are honored to help bring attention to his effort to save this incredible landmark."

The NewsBlaze Media Partnership Program aims to offer media support to community-based projects, small businesses, events and nonprofits that make a positive impact. By supporting the story of Zucchini's Tricks and Things, NewsBlaze hopes to galvanize the community and inspire further contributions to help preserve the shop's magical legacy for future generations.

Visit the GoFundMe Page:

The Fight to Keep the Magic Alive

In the NewsBlaze story, Roberts shares his journey as a magician and the role Zucchini's Tricks and Things played in his life. The shop, which has been a staple of Cannery Row for nearly half a century, is known for its vintage magic tricks, memorabilia, and the whimsical atmosphere that has captured the hearts of locals and tourists alike.

Despite facing economic hardships, Roberts recently negotiated a new, more affordable lease nearby, but he needs community support to cover the expenses of moving and re-establishing the shop. The GoFundMe campaign offers several incentives for donations, including discounts on purchases, and private magic lessons.

NewsBlaze Encourages Support

NewsBlaze encourages its readers and the community to visit the GoFundMe page and support the campaign to keep California's oldest magic shop open. "This is about more than just saving a store-it's about preserving a piece of our shared creative history," said NewsBlaze CEO, Alan Gray.

The full story on Zucchini's Tricks and Things and Will Roberts' efforts to save it can be found at

For more information on NewsBlaze's Media Partnership Program, visit



About NewsBlaze

NewsBlaze was founded in 2004 as an independent online newspaper and information portal, forming relationships with other publishers and wire services. NewsBlaze covers broad topics of interest to readers worldwide, which helps build a loyal, global following of readers, especially in Australia, North America and Europe.

In addition, as the lead Syndicate Partner of the World City Press Network, NewsBlaze provides news, editing and content services, including news features, with the publishers that make up the World City Press Network

. Visit

to learn more.

