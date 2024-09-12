(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Embedded Finance Business and investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The embedded finance industry in the region is expected to grow by 14.7% annually to reach US$9.81 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 28.6% from 2024 to 2029. The region embedded finance revenues will increase from US$9.81 billion in 2024 to reach US$34.50 billion by 2029.
This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.
Embedded finance in Latin America is rapidly advancing, driven by innovations from key players like Mercado Pago, Nubank, and Clip, alongside strategic partnerships and evolving regulatory frameworks. The sector is set for further growth with enhanced API technology, broader financial service integration, and regulatory support paving the way for expanded access and seamless financial solutions.
Growth in the Embedded Finance Sector
Over the past few months, embedded finance has experienced rapid growth in Latin America. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for seamless financial services integrated into various platforms across e-commerce, healthcare, and the gig economy.
Looking ahead, the next few months are expected to bring further advancements, particularly in API technology, which will enhance the integration of financial services and expand access to previously underserved markets, solidifying embedded finance as a standard in the Latin American financial landscape.
Key Developments in the Embedded Finance Sector
Product Launches and Innovations
Mercado Pago's Enhanced Services: Mercado Pago, a leading digital wallet and payment platform, has expanded its offerings to include integrated lending solutions for small businesses, allowing them to access credit directly through the platform. This enhancement aims to streamline financial access for merchants using Mercado Libre's e-commerce services.
Nubank's New Credit Features: Nubank introduced new credit features that allow users to manage their finances more effectively within the app. These features include personalized credit limits and instant loan approvals, making it easier for consumers to access financial products without leaving the platform.
Clip's Payment Solutions for SMEs: The Mexican fintech Clip launched new payment solutions designed specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These solutions integrate payment processing directly into business management tools, facilitating smoother transactions and financial management for business owners.
Strategic Partnerships
Mercado Pago and Mercado Libre: Mercado Pago, the digital wallet and payment platform, has expanded its partnership with Mercado Libre, Latin America's leading e-commerce ecosystem. This collaboration allows merchants using Mercado Libre's services to access integrated lending solutions directly through the platform, streamlining financial access for small businesses.
Clip and Visa: The Mexican fintech Clip has partnered with Visa to enhance its payment solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This collaboration aims to integrate payment processing directly into business management tools, facilitating smoother transactions and financial management for business owners.
Rappi and Bancolombia: Colombian delivery app Rappi has partnered with Bancolombia, the country's largest bank, to offer embedded financial services within its platform. This partnership allows Rappi users to access banking services, including payments and lending, without leaving the app.
Regulatory Changes
Open Finance Initiatives: Various countries in Latin America, including Colombia and Mexico, have made strides toward implementing open finance frameworks. Colombia's 2022 open finance decree focuses on Payment Initiation Services (PIS) and plans to introduce Account Information Services (AIS) by 2025. This regulatory environment is designed to enhance competition and innovation in financial services, facilitating the integration of embedded finance solutions.
Fintech Regulations in Chile: Chile is advancing its "Fintech Law," which aims to create a comprehensive regulatory framework for financial technology services, including embedded finance. The supporting regulations are expected to be released in mid-2024, promoting a more structured environment for fintech operations and enhancing consumer protection.
Real-Time Payment Systems: Countries like Colombia are working on improving their real-time payment systems, which are crucial for the effective functioning of embedded finance. These systems support low-value account-to-account payments and are essential for facilitating quick and seamless transactions within embedded finance frameworks.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 750
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $9.8 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $34.5 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 28.6%
| Regions Covered
| Latin America
Scope
This report provides regional insights, along with an in-depth data centric analysis of the Embedded Finance industry in the Asia Pacific, covering 50+ KPIs for each region and country (650+ charts and 500+ tables in all). Below is a summary of key market segments:
Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Finance by Key Sectors Retail Logistics Telecommunications Manufacturing Consumer Health Others Embedded Finance by Business Model Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity Embedded Finance by Distribution Model Own Platforms Third Party Platforms
Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality Embedded Insurance in Automotive Embedded Insurance in Healthcare Embedded Insurance in Real Estate Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics Embedded Insurance in Others Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments B2B B2C Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering Embedded Insurance in Product Segment Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model Own Platforms Third Party Platforms Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel Embedded Sales Bancassurance Broker's/IFA's Tied Agents Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type Embedded Insurance in Life Segment Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment Motor Vehicle Fire and Property Accident and Health General Liability Marine, Aviation and other Transport Other
Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments Business Lending Retail Lending Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution Embedded Lending in Real Estate Embedded Lending in Other Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping Embedded Lending in Home Improvement Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness Embedded Lending in Other Embedded Lending by Type BNPL Lending POS Lending Personal Loans Embedded Lending by Business Model Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity Embedded Lending by Distribution Model Own Platforms Third Party Platforms
Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments B2B B2C Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment Embedded Payment in Other Embedded Payment by Business Model Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity Embedded Payment by Distribution Model Own Platforms Third Party Platforms
Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset Hard Assets Soft Assets Asset Based Finance by End Users SME's Large Enterprises
