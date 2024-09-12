GCC Industry Must Balance Agri-Nutrient Production with Sustainability, Agree Speakers at 14th GPCA Agri-Nutrients Conference

(MENAFN- GPCA) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 11 September 2024 – The agri-nutrients industry must balance the dual objective of meeting growing demand for food globally, while contributing to sustainability, lowering emissions and advancing its net-zero objectives by 2050, agreed speakers at the 14th Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) Agri-Nutrients Conference, which is taking place for the first time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the JW Marriott Hotel, from 10-12 September 2024.

Held under the theme “Agri-Innovation: Powering a Food-Secure & Climate-Smart Planet”, the conference began with Welcome remarks by Fahad Al-Battar, CEO, SABIC Agri-Nutrients, who shared that one of the ways the industry can significantly contribute to the mitigation of climate change is by not only reducing but also replacing energy. While coal provides the energy in about one-quarter of the world’s production of ammonia, natural gas can do the same job with almost 60% fewer emissions, he told delegates.

“Alternatively, we can develop economical ways to capture the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from fossil-fuel-based ammonia production. And if we want to get rid of the emissions entirely, then we must steer innovation so that it comes up with economical ways to produce ammonia with renewable electricity,” Al-Battar told delegates.







