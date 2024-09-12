ICMEI Congratulates The Kingdom Of Morocco On The 25Th Anniversary Of The Enthronement Of His Majesty King Mohammed VI

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 10, 2024 – The International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) extended its heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency Mohamed Maliki, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco, and the people of Morocco on the momentous occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the Enthronement of Mohammed VI, King of Morocco. The grand celebration took place at Hotel Leela, New Delhi, where dignitaries and diplomats gathered to commemorate this significant milestone in Morocco's history.



In a statement, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI, expressed his admiration for the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the progress Morocco has made under his reign.“This celebration is a testament to the enduring legacy of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, whose visionary leadership has brought about remarkable growth and development in Morocco. We are honored to join in the celebration of this historic occasion and to reaffirm the strong ties between India and Morocco,” said Dr. Marwah.



To further strengthen the cultural and bilateral relations between India and Morocco, ICMEI, in association with the Embassy of Morocco, established the Indo Morocco Film and Cultural Forum. The Forum was created with the mission to enhance and promote cultural exchanges, collaboration in the fields of cinema, art, and media, and to foster deeper connections between the people of both nations.



The Indo Morocco Film and Cultural Forum has been instrumental in organizing various cultural events, film festivals, and exchange programs that showcase the rich heritage and traditions of both India and Morocco. These initiatives have played a crucial role in building bridges of friendship and understanding between the two countries.



The 25th Anniversary of the Enthronement of His Majesty King Mohammed VI serves as a reminder of the enduring relationship between India and Morocco, built on mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to cultural diplomacy. ICMEI remains dedicated to supporting and advancing these relations through continued collaboration and initiatives that celebrate the diverse cultures of both nations.



