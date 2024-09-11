Miningnewsbreaks Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) Releases Results From Parbec Gold Project Soil Sampling

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR)

is reporting that results from the initial soil sampling campaign on its Parbec Project have extended the gold-bearing ground. According to the announcement, the extension goes beyond the area of the Cadillac Break and the modelled deposit. The company noted that the surface sample results reinforce its recent reinterpretation of the Parbec gold deposit, including gold-bearing structures extending into the Pontiac Sediments.

“Highly elevated gold values in soil samples from our recently completed soil survey, such as 0.28 grams per tonne (g/t) and 0.23 g/t gold (Au), along with the other results, are indicative of a nearby bedrock source. This is very positive, supports our interpretation and requires follow-up,” said Renforth Resources president and CEO Nicole Brewster in the press release. The company noted that the purpose of the initial soil surveying was to identify any additional areas for surface work in the area, and that target has been met. Renforth plans to conduct additional follow-up evaluation on the newly discovered areas and has commenced planning for the next program.

About Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth is a battery metals area play with the dominant brownfield land position south of the world class Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault (“CLLF”) in the prolific Cadillac and Malartic mining camps of Quebec's Abitibi. Offering exposure to gold, zinc, nickel, copper, cobalt and more, including lithium, Renforth's land position encompasses several areas of interest. Renforth's position is unique in that both the battery metals mineralization within the Malartic Metals Package (“MMP”) and its gold deposit at Parbec are road accessible, with hydropower crossing the property, in an established and secure mining jurisdiction that regularly ranks as top 10 (as determined by the Fraser Institute) in the world. Renforth is engaged in the active exploration of the proven MMP battery metals mineralization, working toward a maiden resource statement, and the remodeling of its Parbec gold deposit to incorporate the approximately 15,000-meter drilled subsequent to the 2019 effective date of the last MRE. For more information about Renforth, visit

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

