Vimaan Named In The Gartner® Hype Cycletm Reports, 2024 For Autonomous Data Collection And Inspection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimaan , the leading provider of AI-enabled computer vision solutions for warehouse inventory tracking and visibility, today announced that it has once again been recognized by Gartner®.

Vimaan has been recognized in two different Gartner Hype Cycle Reports. The first inclusion is part of the "Hype Cycle for Mobile Robots and Drones, 2024," the category Vimaan has been included in is "Autonomous Data Collection and Inspection." The other inclusion is in the "Hype Cycle for Execution Technologies, 2024" and Vimaan is listed under the same data collection and inspection category.

"Vimaan AI-enabled computer vison solutions automate the data collection process across several key workflows in the warehouse," stated Chahal Neema, Head of Product for Vimaan. "For example, StorTRACK captures and analyzes stored inventory data and automatically compares against the warehouse WMS." StorTRACK was introduced to the market in 2023 and provides fast and highly accurate cycle counting for warehouses of all sizes.

Vimaan was also recognized last year as a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Cool Vendors in Logistics Technology. This 2023 report states that "logistics organizations remain under pressure to control costs while dealing with unprecedented labor challenges. Supply chain technology and logistics leaders seeking to use emerging technologies to help improve performance given these constraints should explore the vendors in this research."

StorTRACK, the PalletSCAN family of solutions have been enabling customer warehouses to further bolster their autonomous data collection since being launched at Modex earlier this year. "Our customers are seeing great improvements in productivity since deploying PalletSCAN in their warehouses. For example, PalletSCAN 3D has been deployed at some of the busiest distribution centers in the country and are dimensioning thousands of pallets a day at each location. Additionally, a major retailer has been using PalletSCAN 150 to automatically conduct Ti-Hi pallet counting , this solution counts and confirms case quantities in seconds saving both time and the number of resources needed to process pallets," added Neema. "Both of these pallet scanning solutions are drive through enabled, meaning MHE operators can literally drive through our pallet scanning gateways to collect data in seconds."

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Mobile Robots and Drones, 2024, By Dwight Klappich, Abdil Tunca, Federica Stufano, Simon Tunstall, 25 June 2024. Gartner, Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2024, By Dwight Klappich, Simon Tunstall, Rishabh Narang, 25 June 2024. Gartner, Cool Vendors in Logistics Technology, Dwight Klappich, Simon Tunstall, Brock Johns, et al., 30 August 2023 Gartner, Hype Cycle, and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Vimaan's team comprises computer vision and hardware technologists and warehousing domain experts with a rich and successful history in technology startups. Vimaan's primary mission is to deliver computer vision and machine learning solutions to solve long-standing inventory visibility, accuracy and quality challenges experienced in the supply chain.

