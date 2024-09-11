(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global amt in commercial market

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.24 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.1%

during the forecast period. Increase in new launches of AMT in commercial vehicles

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

emergence of 3D printing in truck components. However, high initial and maintenance costs of AMTs

poses a challenge. Key market players include AB Volvo, BorgWarner Inc., Chery Automobile Co. Ltd., Dana Inc., Eaton Corp plc, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Scania AB, Schaeffler AG, Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive Group Co., Ltd, Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global AMT market in commercial vehicles 2024-2028

AMT In Commercial Vehicles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1243.7 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.46 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 47% Key countries US, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled AB Volvo, BorgWarner Inc., Chery Automobile Co. Ltd., Dana Inc., Eaton Corp plc, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Scania AB, Schaeffler AG, Shaanxi Fast Auto Drive Group Co., Ltd, Volkswagen AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Driver

Additive Manufacturing Technology (AMT) in commercial vehicles refers to the process of creating three-dimensional objects by adding material layer by layer, based on digital model data from a 3D model or electronic data sources such as an Additive Manufacturing File (AMF). Unlike traditional manufacturing methods that remove material from a stock, AMT builds parts from a Computer-Aided Design (CAD) model or AMF file. The build orientation plays a crucial role in the manufacturing process, improving part quality with better accuracy and surface finish, reducing support volume, contact area, and build time. AMT is revolutionizing the commercial vehicle industry by enabling the production of complex parts with high precision, such as engines and transmissions. AB Volvo and Renault Trucks have successfully developed a prototype DTI 5 4-cylinder Euro 6 step C engine with some components manufactured using metal 3D printing. This engine design reduction in weight by up to 25%, and the transmission components could be lighter by approximately 20%. The advantages of AMT, including part strength and cost savings, are expected to significantly impact the global AMT market in commercial vehicles during the forecast period.



Commercial Vehicle Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market is witnessing significant trends driven by consumer behavior, social factors, and political influences. Consumers prefer cleaner transportation, efficient and advanced technologies, and eco-friendly vehicles. Electrification, automation, connectivity, and operational efficiency are key trends. Emissions regulations, consumer preferences for sustainable practices, and alternative energy sources like electric and hybrid are shaping the market. Safety systems and driver-assistance technologies are essential, with geopolitical tensions and infrastructure investments impacting technological adoption. Digitalization, fuel efficiency, and driver fatigue mitigation are critical concerns for logistics and transportation sectors. Electronic Control Units and sensor technologies are essential for next-generation systems. Fleet management, smart technologies, and connectivity features are vital for reducing carbon footprint and operational costs. Software algorithms play a significant role in optimizing performance and reducing emissions. The long-term potential of the Commercial Vehicle AMT market is immense, with trends like e-commerce and smart logistics driving growth.



Market Challenges



The global Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market in commercial vehicles faces challenges due to the high initial costs and maintenance expenses. The cost of an AMT in commercial vehicles can range from USD1,000 to USD5,000, depending on the vehicle make, model, and specifications. For instance, the Ford Transit with AMT costs around USD2,500, while the Ram ProMaster with AMT is priced around USD3,500. These costs can vary based on region, dealership, and customizations. AMTs are more complex and technologically advanced than traditional manual transmissions, leading to higher upfront expenses. Additionally, AMT maintenance costs can range from USD500 to USD1,000 per year. AMTs require specialized components and sophisticated electronic systems, leading to higher maintenance and repair expenses compared to conventional manual or automatic transmissions. The complexity of AMT systems necessitates specialized training for technicians, further increasing operating costs. Limited availability of skilled technicians and access to advanced diagnostic tools in certain regions adds to the challenges faced by commercial vehicle operators in managing maintenance costs effectively. These factors may deter some operators from investing in AMT technology, particularly in price-sensitive markets, potentially hindering the growth of the AMT market in commercial vehicles during the forecast period. The Commercial Vehicles market faces various challenges in the era of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Manual Transmissions (AMT). Consumer behavior, political, and social factors significantly impact the market's growth. Consumers prefer cleaner transportation and efficient, advanced technologies like electrification, automation, connectivity, and next-generation systems. Emissions regulations, consumer preferences, and sustainable practices drive the shift towards alternative energy sources like electric and hybrid vehicles. Geopolitical tensions, infrastructure investments, and technological adoption are crucial factors. Digitalization, fuel efficiency, and driver fatigue management are essential for logistics and transportation sectors. Electronic Control Units (ECUs) and sensor technologies are key components of AMT in commercial vehicles, ensuring eco-friendliness, operational costs, and carbon footprint reduction. Safety systems, driver-assistance systems, and emissions regulations are essential for regulatory compliance. The long-term potential of AMT lies in its ability to improve operational efficiency, reduce emissions, and enhance connectivity features. E-commerce and fleet management are significant growth areas, requiring smart technologies and software algorithms.

Segment Overview

This amt in commercial vehicles market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 OEM 1.2 Aftermarket



2.1 Light commercial vehicles 2.2 Medium and heavy commercial vehicles



3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

OEM-

The AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) market in commercial vehicles is experiencing significant growth. This technology offers several advantages, including improved fuel efficiency and easier shifting. Many commercial vehicle manufacturers are integrating AMT in their offerings to meet the increasing demand for cost-effective and efficient transportation solutions. The AMT market is expected to continue expanding due to its benefits, such as reduced driver fatigue and enhanced vehicle performance.

Research Analysis

The Commercial Vehicles Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing focus on fuel efficiency and reducing driver fatigue in the logistics and transportation sectors. Electronic Control Units (ECUs) and sensor technologies are playing a crucial role in enhancing the performance and efficiency of AMT systems. The regulatory landscape, including emission regulations, is driving the adoption of eco-friendly commercial vehicles, such as electric and hybrid models. E-commerce and fleet management are also major growth drivers, with the need for real-time connectivity and smart technologies becoming increasingly important. Consumer behavior and political factors, including geopolitical tensions and infrastructure investments, are also influencing market trends. Historical data and projected data indicate continued growth in the market, with safety systems and driver-assistance systems becoming increasingly important features. The market is expected to face challenges from geopolitical tensions and regulatory changes, but the long-term outlook remains positive.

Market Research Overview

The Commercial Vehicles Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for fuel efficiency, reduced driver fatigue, and improved logistics and transportation solutions. Electronic Control Units (ECUs) and sensor technologies are playing a crucial role in enhancing the performance and efficiency of these vehicles. Emission regulations are driving the adoption of eco-friendly and next-generation systems, including electrification, automation, and connectivity. Consumer behavior, political, and social factors are also influencing the market trends. Operational efficiency, carbon footprint, and operational costs are key considerations for fleet management companies. Software algorithms, cleaner transportation, and sustainable practices are essential for reducing emissions and addressing environmental concerns. The long-term potential of the market is significant, with the integration of smart technologies, connectivity features, and safety systems. The market is expected to witness technological adoption, digitalization, and infrastructure investments, making it an exciting space for innovation and growth in the transportation industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



OEM

Aftermarket

Vehicle Type



Light Commercial Vehicles

Medium And Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Geography



Europe



North America



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

