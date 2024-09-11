Artworks In Paris Intellectual Property Protection CLE Bootcamp Is Set For October 11-14

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ArtWorks Incubator & Residency Program, the only ABA-approved Intellectual Property Legal Incubator & Residency Program, is proud to announce ArtWorks In Paris, an exclusive conference dedicated to the protection of creativity through the lens of Intellectual Property (IP) Law.

Why Attend ArtWorks In Paris? For law students, this event offers a unique opportunity to earn externship credits while gaining practical knowledge in a global context. For legal professionals, it is a chance to deepen their understanding of IP law and co

ArtWorks Invites Attorneys and Law Students to ArtWorks In Paris – A Premier CLE Intellectual Property Law Conference

- Zen Waseme, Esq., Director of ArtWorksTM

This conference is set to take place from October 11-14, 2024, in Paris, the global epicenter of art and culture. The conference will bring together leading legal professionals, artists, and law students who are passionate about safeguarding the rights of creators in the fields of Art, Music, Fashion, Film, Publishing, and more.

Gateway to Protecting Creative Rights

ArtWorks In Paris is more than just a conference. It is a commitment to global education on the importance of intellectual property, which serves as the backbone of all industries. As technology and globalization make it easier for creative works to be shared-and exploited-this event offers a unique opportunity for attendees to engage deeply with the legal frameworks that protect artistic expression and open the doors for creators to explore unrealized global income possibilities.

Zen Waseme, Esq., Director of ArtWorksTM, underscores the importance of this mission:

“My goal is to increase IP protections. We do that by increasing the number of lawyers trained to do this type of work. IP agencies, such as the USPTO have noted that there are not enough lawyers to meet the need of this creative boom. Training more lawyers not only ensures more IP is protected, but it also supports a foundation where creatives are fairly compensated for their IP.”

ArtWorks In Paris is bringing together legal minds to be educated about the importance of ensuring that the rights of creators are upheld and that their contributions to society are respected and protected.

Meet Speakers Dedicated to sharing valuable insights to Protecting Creativity

The conference will feature three distinguished speakers, each bringing a unique perspective on the critical role of intellectual property in the creative world:

Elliott Arkin – A world-renowned artist, designer, and sculptor, Arkin is celebrated for his satirical sculptures that critique various societal norms. His work has been exhibited extensively across the US and Europe and is part of the permanent collections of prestigious institutions, including the Louvre's Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. Arkin's presence at the conference highlights the essential need for robust IP laws that protect artists from exploitation.

“For artists like me, intellectual property protection is essential,” says Arkin.“My sculptures are not just pieces of art; they are expressions of thought, commentary, and identity. Without strong legal protection, these works can be misused, and the artist's voice can be lost. Protecting our creative expressions ensures that we maintain our rights that come with creating, owning and controlling how our work is shared and interpreted.”

Ghada Ghannam, Esq. – A Fellow in the ArtWorks Legal Residency Program, Ghannam brings her experience as an artistic creator of wearable art and her passion for protecting others like herself. Ghannam embarked on the journey to join the ranks of intellectual property attorneys as a profession after realizing that untrained lawyers are subject to infringement. Raised between Texas and Cairo, she integrates her diverse experiences into her legal practice and her passion for the arts.

“Artists often find themselves vulnerable at the intersection of creativity and legality,” says Ghannam.“As a lawyer who is also deeply connected to the art world, I am committed to ensuring that artists' rights are upheld. Through intellectual property law, we provide artists with the security they need to create freely, knowing that their work is protected and their voices are heard.”

Zen Waseme, Esq. – As the director of ArtWorksTM and an award-winning attorney, Waseme has dedicated decades to managing portfolios with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the United States Copyright Office, and the World Intellectual Property Organization. Her work has created a platform for lawyers and creatives worldwide to engage with the complex issues of IP law and enhance protections for their clients.

“ArtWorks is committed to shaping the future of intellectual property protection,” Waseme explains.“Our mission is to empower the next generation of legal professionals to defend the rights of creators everywhere, ensuring that creativity continues to thrive in a world that respects and values intellectual property.”

Why Attend ArtWorks In Paris?

For legal professionals, it is a chance to deepen their understanding of IP law and connect with a network of like-minded attorneys who are dedicated to protecting creativity.

For law students, this event offers a unique opportunity to earn externship credits while gaining practical knowledge in a global context.

Event Highlights

Friday, October 11, 2024

Meet & Greet Cocktail Reception: Network with legal professionals from around the world.

Saturday, October 12, 2024 (Access CLE/Externship Credit)

Tour of the Louvre: Gain insights from international artists and attorneys on protecting cultural treasures.

Awards Reception: Celebrate the contributions of Madrid Treaty Members in advancing global IP protection.

Sunday, October 13, 2024 (Access CLE/Externship Credit)

Parisian Landmark IP Session: Participate in tours and lectures at Parisian landmarks, exploring the intersection of IP law and cultural heritage.

Closing Ceremony: Reflect on the knowledge gained and the importance of continued advocacy for creators' rights.

Monday, October 14, 2024 (Optional Activities)

Networking Segments: Build connections with peers and industry leaders.

Landmark Tours: Explore iconic sites like Versailles Palace, Sacre Coeur, and the Eiffel Tower.

Art Crawl: Visit the Louvre, Musée d'Orsay, and Musée du Quai Branly.

Register for an Info Session Today

ArtWorksTM Legal is hosting information sessions to provide details about this incredible opportunity, including how to register and apply for externship credits. Register today to secure your spot in one of these sessions and learn more about this transformative experience by visiting ArtWorksInParis.

About ArtWorksTM Legal Incubator & Residency Program

Based in New York City, the ArtWorksTM Legal Incubator & Residency Program is the only ABA-approved Intellectual Property Legal Incubator & Residency Program.

ArtWorks Invites You to an Immersive Intellectual Property CLE Training Experience in Paris

