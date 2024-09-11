New Book 'Podcasting For Business' Provides A Roadmap For Achieving Business Goals Through Podcasts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Podcasting for Business

Introducing the Business Podcast Blueprints model for designing podcasts around specific business outcomes that you can measure.

GATINEAU, QC, CANADA, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One Stone Creative Inc. proudly announces the release of the best-selling book, *Podcasting for Business : How to Create a Show That Makes a Bottom Line Difference For Your Company.* This definitive guide to podcasting as a business development tool for entrepreneurs, marketers, and business leaders who want to leverage podcasts as more than just a marketing channel-but as a tool to achieve real, measurable business goals.Written for seasoned podcasters and beginners alike, Podcasting for Business takes a strategic, outcome-driven approach to podcasting. Megan Dougherty introduces Podcast Value Math and the Business Podcast Blueprints-a step-by-step system to design podcasts that directly support business objectives like generating leads, shortening sales cycles, enhancing customer engagement, and more.“Podcasts should be assets, not liabilities for your business,” says Dougherty.“Too often, companies create shows without a clear understanding of how they're benefiting the business. Podcasting for Business teaches you how to design a show that creates real value you can measure-using specific business outcomes as the foundation.”“A business podcast” she goes on,“must be based on a foundation of business goals. Not podcast goals. Not marketing goals. Business goals. If you don't start from there, with what your business needs to grow and be sustainable, then a podcast strategy won't work.”Called“literally a must-read for every business podcaster,” by Tom Fox of the Compliance Podcast Network, Podcasting for Business is packed with innovative methodologies and practical advice, including:.Podcast Value Math, a formula that allows you to help design or update a show for whatever is the most meaningful to your business, whether that's sales, relationships, community growth or something else entirely..5 Business Podcast Blueprints, high level business podcast archetypes to clarify your podcast's strategic direction and create content consistent with your business and your brand..15 business-focused metrics, or business outcomes, with detailed information about how to optimize a podcast to generate more of them, including referrals, SEO, brand awareness, labor cost savings, sales cycle length, sponsorship and sales qualified leads..Step-by-step instructions for creating or optimizing a podcast-whether you're just starting out or have been podcasting for years.Teaching readers not only how to design a show that creates value, but how to perform all of the necessary tasks and functions that go with a podcast, Podcasting for business includes detailed information on everything from capturing high quality audio and managing guests to establishing efficient processes and working with third party service providers.To celebrate the release, Podcasting for Business is available this week with an exclusive bonus: every purchase comes with a free ticket to the Podcasting for Business Conference.About the Author:Megan Dougherty is the Principal at One Stone Creative Inc. a podcast production and training agency specializing in developing and managing podcasts that create specific business outcomes. She is the creator of the Podcasting for Business Conference, a virtual conference dedicated to connecting company podcasters with the expertise they need to grow their podcasts and businesses, as well as the State of Business Podcasting Report, an annual research report analyzing the latest trends and strategies of the top 100 business podcasts.

