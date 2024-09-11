(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Moody's Reaffirms GTJAI's 'Baa2' Long-term Issuer Rating with a 'Stable' Outlook



HONG KONG, Sept 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, the“Company” or“GTJAI”, stock code: 1788) announced that Moody's, an international credit rating agency, updated the company's credit rating report and reaffirmed its“Baa2” long-term issuer credit rating with a“stable” outlook. Moody's believes that the support from the parent company Guotai Junan Securities and the support provided by the Chinese government through the parent company can offset the pressure on GTJAI's credit profile stemming from a complex external operating environment. In June 2024, GTJAI also received a reaffirmed "BBB+" investment grade rating (long-term issuer) from S&P with a "stable" outlook. At present, the Company's credit ratings continue to maintain a leading position among Hong Kong-based Chinese securities firms. For the detailed report, please contact Moody's.









– End –



