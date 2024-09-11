ARC Liquor Coop Workers Begin Strike September 14, Plan Community Rally At Noon

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KELOWNA, British Columbia , Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employees at Armstrong Regional Cooperative (ARC) Liquor in Kelowna will begin their strike on Saturday, September 14 at 9am, with a community rally planned for noon.



Negotiations ended abruptly with a final offer from ARC Liquor on Thursday, August 29. SEIU Local 2 says that while bargaining was originally going well, and employees felt hopeful, talks fell apart over monetary concerns.

The workers, who unionized in May of this year, say they need dependable wage increases that keep up with inflation and that allow them to continue living in Kelowna.

“We're looking for a wage increase because the cost of living in Kelowna is getting higher and higher as inflation rises. The co-op is doing nothing to compensate us, and we need to be able to pay our rent,” said Julia Scott who has worked at the liquor store for 4 years.

ARC Liquor does not seem to agree that dignified pay that allows their employees to live in Kelowna is important to their community. The employees responded on Wednesday by filing a 72-hour strike notice with the BC Labour Relations Board.

The workers are asking their community to join them on the picket line to voice their support.

WHAT: Rally to Support Striking Workers

WHEN: Saturday, September 14, 2024 @ 12 pm

WHERE: ARC Liquor Kelowna - Guisachan Village (2395 Gordon Drive, Kelowna, BC)

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers across Canada including thousands of workers in the alcohol and beverage industry such as Calona Vineyards, Mission Hill Winery, Okanagan Spring Brewery and many others. Beverage Workers Rising is a campaign of workers fighting for power at work.

Media Contact Steve Fanning | 236-558-1746 ...

