BRICS New Powers Ahead, Multiple New Industrialization Achievements Shine At The BRICS New Industrial Revolution Exhibition 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Xiamen, China – From September 8 to 11, the 2024 BRICS New Industrial Exhibition, themed“ Building High-quality Partnerships for a New Journey of Industrialization Cooperation ,” took place at the Xiamen International and Center. Spanning nearly 10,000 square meters, the Exhibition highlighted practical cooperation achievements and representative outcomes of new industrialization among BRICS nations.







A highlight of this Exhibition is the pavilion for BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center, which features over 20 enterprises from the Center, including Xiamen Tungsten, SDIC Intelligence, King Long Bus & Coach, Solex Technology, AmoyDx Diagnostics, Tietuo Machinery, and Dnake, exhibiting hundreds of new industrialization products and technologies. It presents the latest practices and achievements in new quality productive forces through advanced technologies such as autostereoscopy, virtual reality, and augmented reality. Visitors can experience immersive, multi-dimensional displays showcasing low-carbon oil extraction models, high-efficiency permanent magnet synchronous motors, smart marine and shipping big data operation service systems, asphalt recycling mixing equipment models,“Black technology” printing equipment, and other cutting-edge“BRICS-colored” industrial technologies and innovative products, all representing future industrial trends for BRICS and“BRICS Plus” nations.

The pavilion of the BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center also employs a multi-faceted approach, utilizing text, images, and videos to comprehensively display the latest advancements in the Center's construction, highlight international cooperation cases under the BRICS PartNIR framework, and emphasize the Center's role as an empowerment platform. Here, attendees could engage in face-to-face communication and exchange with enterprises, research institutions, and government officials from BRICS nations and other emerging markets and developing nations, fostering collaboration and sharing opportunities.

The BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center, a pivotal platform for advancing the BRICS Partnership on the New Industrial Revolution, remains focused on three key tasks: policy coordination, talent development, and project development. The initiative emphasizes the theme of the“New Industrial Revolution” while strengthening the foundation of“partnerships,” comprehensively expanding BRICS and“BRICS Plus” exchanges and cooperation. Since its inception, the Center has hosted over 40 high-level BRICS exchange events, including the BRICS Forum on Partnership on New Industrial Revolution and the Global South Think Tank Dialogue. It has also conducted more than 70 online and offline talent training sessions, reaching over 2 million people across over 100 BRICS countries and other emerging markets and developing countries. Furthermore, the Center has signed 91 BRICS cooperation projects with a total investment exceeding 45 billion yuan and initiated the construction of the China-BRICS Science and Innovation Incubation Park for the New Era. Since 2023, Xiamen's total import and export volume with BRICS nations has reached 162.343 billion yuan, demonstrating the deepening and solidifying impact of the BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center's development.