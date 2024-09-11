Aman Inaugurates Awareness Campaign On Protection And Social Rehabilitation Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Protection and Social Rehabilitation Centre (Aman), a part of the Qatar Social Work Foundation under the auspices of the of Social Development and Family, is holding an awareness campaign by setting a booth at Doha Festival City, starting today until September 14, to inform the public of the center's work and services combating violence and family breakdown, with the Center's target group including women, children, and of and violence.

Commenting on the launch, Executive Director of Aman Dr. Nasser bin Ahmed Al-Thani said that the primary goal of holding this campaign is to raise awareness and educate the public about Aman Center's services benefitting women, children, and victims of family violence, tackling the issues of violence and family breakdown, thus, enhancing social protection and rehabilitation.

The Executive Director of Aman Center stressed that women and children are integral to social development, adding that Aman Center's awareness campaigns have to be diverse in nature as to increase their social outreach.

For her part, Head of the Communication and Information Office at Aman Center Hanan Al Ali highlighted the importance of activating community partnerships with various state sectors to achieve the center's vision and mission in tackling violence and enhancing family cohesion.

Al Ali said that Aman Center's cooperation with the Akhlaquna Initiative, launched by HH Chairperson of Qatar Foundation Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, underscores the close link between education and morality and promotes ethics as being the bedrock of success in all aspects of life.

She added that the awareness campaign will shed light on the comprehensive morals adopted by the Prophet Mohammed's (peace be upon him), such as mercy, tolerance, honesty, generosity, humility, honesty, justice and equality.

Al Ali pointed out that Aman Center's booth at Doha Festival City will hold an interactive segment in the evenings educating children and the public on these values and disseminating them, thereby strengthening family cohesion.

The Head of the Communication and Information Office at Aman Center underscored the importance of collaborations with various state sectors in organising these campaigns, noting that doing so with shopping malls increases the campaign's outreach.