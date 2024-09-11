Paralyzed Veterans Of America National President Robert Thomas Urges Congress To Address VA Budget Shortfall So Veterans Can Pay Their Bills

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Inaction will disrupt Oct. 1 benefits payments many veterans, PVA members rely on

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America

National President Robert Thomas released a statement following a joint press calling on to resolve the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits budget shortfall by the Sept. 20 deadline. Roughly seven million veterans and their families could see their VA payments delayed next month if Congress does not approve an additional $2.9 billion in mandatory funding for the remainder of the current fiscal year.

"As a nation, we have an obligation to ensure our veterans, their eligible family members, and survivors receive the VA benefits they earned. There is no time for hesitancy; we are days away from many veterans and their survivors losing the ability to pay their mortgages, utilities, tuition, and more. Congress must act now to ensure VA has the funding it needs so those who have borne the battle will continue to receive their benefits on time."

Thomas continued, "After addressing our earned benefits, Congress must immediately turn its attention to deliver an extra $12 billion requested by VA to provide medical care for veterans in fiscal year 2025. While we support efforts to ensure VA is held accountable for the use of its funds, our veterans and their families – especially those with catastrophic injuries – who have given so much to this country must not be left to suffer in the meantime."

In addition to spearheading a press conference with fellow veterans organizations , PVA also sent a letter from the veterans community to House and Senate leadership, as well as the House and Senate Appropriations and Veterans Affairs Committees, addressing the dire need to provide VA with the supplemental funding they requested on July 15, 2024. To date,

19 groups have signed the letter , urging Congress to act swiftly to approve the necessary funding so there is no gap in either benefits or needed health care. Many more groups are expected to sign on in the days ahead.

To send a letter to your member of Congress, visit PVA/FixBudgetShortfall . To learn more about PVA's 2024 policy priorities, visit PVA/PolicyPriorities .

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA .

