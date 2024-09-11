Global Porous Ceramics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Porous Ceramics Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global porous ceramics market is projected to grow from $8.01 billion in 2023 to $8.97 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. Despite recent economic challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $13.95 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials, alongside growth in applications across multiple industries such as aerospace, defense, and renewable energy.

Fulfilling Healthcare Needs: The Surging Demand for Porous Ceramics in Medical Equipment

The rising demand for medical equipment is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the porous ceramics market. Porous ceramics are integral to various medical devices, including total hip replacements, dental implants, bone fillers, and scaffolds for tissue engineering. As the healthcare sector expands, particularly in emerging markets, the demand for these high-performance materials is expected to rise sharply. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the medical devices industry is expected to grow to $50 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 37% from 2020. This growth directly correlates with the increasing demand for porous ceramics in medical applications.

Key Players and Strategic Partnerships

Major companies operating in the porous ceramics market include Rauschert GmbH, Noritake Co. Limited, Selee Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., Innovacera Advanced Material Co. Ltd., and Saint-Gobain Company, among others. These companies are focusing on innovation and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in August 2021, Fortify, a US-based 3D printing startup, partnered with Tethon 3D, a company specializing in porous ceramic 3D printed materials. This partnership allows both companies to cater to a variety of additive manufacturing applications, including classified projects with government agencies.

Trends: Nanoporous Ceramics and 3D Printing Revolution

The porous ceramics market is witnessing several key trends that are shaping its future. Nanoporous ceramics are gaining popularity for advanced filtration applications, providing high efficiency in various industrial processes. Additionally, regulatory compliance in ceramic material safety and the advent of 3D printing and additive manufacturing are revolutionizing the production and customization of ceramic materials. The expansion of ceramics in automotive, 5G infrastructure, and renewable energy applications also highlights the growing versatility of these materials.

Segments:

. Product Type: Oxide Ceramics, Non-Oxide Ceramics

. Raw Material: Alumina Ceramics, Titanate Ceramics, Zirconate Ceramics, Ferrite Ceramics, Aluminum Nitride, Other Raw Materials

. Application: Filtration, Insulation, High Purity Materials, Structural Components, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific led the porous ceramics market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The region's rapid industrialization, coupled with increasing investments in healthcare and renewable energy, drives the demand for porous ceramics. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Porous Ceramics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Porous Ceramics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on porous ceramics market size, porous ceramics market drivers and trends, porous ceramics market major players, porous ceramics competitors' revenues, porous ceramics market positioning, and porous ceramics market growth across geographies. The porous ceramics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

