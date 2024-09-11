عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sheykhar Ravjiani Pays Homage To Japan's Beautiful Tradition As He Dons Kimono

Sheykhar Ravjiani Pays Homage To Japan's Beautiful Tradition As He Dons Kimono


9/11/2024 10:30:24 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) singer and music director Sheykhar Ravjiani on Wednesday delighted his fans with a glimpse into his Japanese vacation, and shared a series of vibrant photos, showcasing his embrace of local culture by donning a traditional kimono.

Sheykhar's stylish appearance in Japan's national dress offers a captivating insight into his travel experience and appreciation for Japanese tradition.

Taking to Instagram, Sheykhar, who has 941K followers, shared a string of photos wearing a blue kimono.

He has captioned the post: "What an honour it was to wear the traditional Japanese attire and pay homage to the beautiful tradition. Thank you guys! @kaketaku @mayojapan."

Meanwhile, Sheykhar started his career in advertising, and later auditioned for 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.

He became a part of the duo Vishal-Shekhar.

The duo have produced many Bollywood songs.

They have also been the judges at 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' in 2007 and 2010.

Ravjiani has sung the tracks like 'Tujhe Bhula Diya', 'Bin Tere', 'Meherbaan', 'Besharam Rang', 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', 'The Hook Up Song', 'Gehra Ishq', 'Ishq Wala Love', 'Vele', 'Bhare Naina', 'Jogi Mahi', 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein', among others.

The duo had also composed background scores for many films like 'Fighter', 'Dunki', 'Vikram Vedha', 'Pathaan', 'Baaghi 3', 'War', 'Student of the Year 2', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Sultan', 'Chennai Express', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Taxi Number 9211', among numerous others.

On the personal front, he is married to Chhaya.

The couple have a daughter Bipasha.

MENAFN11092024000231011071ID1108662630


IANS

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search