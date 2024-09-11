Dell Technologies and Red Hat Announce Collaboration to Fuel Open Source AI Workloads on Dell PowerEdge and Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) September 9, 2024 – Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, are bringing Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI), a foundation model platform built on an AI-optimized operating system that enables users to more seamlessly develop, test and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (gen AI) models, to Dell PowerEdge servers. This joint effort establishes RHEL AI as a preferred platform on the Dell PowerEdge R760xa server.



This collaboration helps organizations more readily implement successful artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) strategies to scale their IT systems and power enterprise applications across their businesses. Dell and Red Hat are providing a more consistent AI experience on optimized, AI-enabled hardware solutions, all delivered on the trusted platform of RHEL AI on Dell PowerEdge. This initiative aims to simplify the AI experience for users by continuously testing and validating hardware solutions, including NVIDIA accelerated computing, with RHEL AI.



RHEL AI brings together open source-licensed Granite large language models (LLMs) from IBM Research, InstructLab model alignment tools based on the LAB (Large-scale Alignment for chatBots) methodology and a community-driven approach to model development through the InstructLab project. The solution is packaged as an optimized, bootable Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) image for individual server deployments across the hybrid cloud and is included as part of Red Hat OpenShift AI, Red Hat’s hybrid cloud machine learning operations (MLOps) platform, for running models and InstructLab at scale across distributed cluster environments.



RHEL AI on Dell PowerEdge servers will be available in Q3 2024. Test drive the solution in Dell Customer Solution Centers located globally.



Supporting Quotes

Joe Fernandes, vice president and general manager, Generative AI Foundation Model Platforms, Red Hat

“AI by nature requires extensive resources spanning enabled servers, compute power and GPUs. As organizations evaluate and implement gen AI use cases, it is imperative that they build on a platform that is able to scale with their business while also providing the agility to experiment and develop AI-driven innovations. By collaborating with Dell Technologies to validate and empower RHEL AI on Dell PowerEdge servers, we are enabling customers with greater confidence and flexibility to harness the power of gen AI workloads across hybrid cloud environments and propel their business into the future.”



Arun Narayanan, senior vice president, Dell Technologies

“Validating RHEL AI for AI workloads on Dell PowerEdge servers provides customers with greater confidence that the servers, GPUs, and foundational platforms are tested and validated on an ongoing basis. This simplifies the gen AI user experience and accelerates the process to build and deploy critical AI workloads on a trusted software stack.”



Bob Pette, vice president, Enterprise Platforms, NVIDIA

“In today’s fast-paced market, it is critical for organizations to be equipped with validated and trusted AI-enabled solutions to kick-start their gen AI use cases. Red Hat and Dell will extend gen AI capabilities for customers with an optimized experience for NVIDIA accelerated computing, including NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, with Dell PowerEdge servers and RHEL AI.”





MENAFN11092024003685011158ID1108662364