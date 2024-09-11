4SIM Azerbaijan And Binance Collaborate On Metaverse, Blockchain, And Web3 Development
Date
9/11/2024 8:09:37 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The main focus of the memorandum signed between "4SIM
Azerbaijan" and "Binance" is the development of Metaverse,
Blockchain, and Web3 technologies in Azerbaijan.
Azernews reports that Fariz Jafarov, Executive
Director of "4SIM Azerbaijan," shared this information with
journalists.
According to Jafarov, the Fourth Industrial revolution Analysis
and Coordination Center (4SIM Azerbaijan), under the Ministry of
Economy, is dedicated to attracting major global technology
partners to Azerbaijan and implementing various projects aimed at
advancing the digital economy.
"One of our priorities is developing human capital in this
field. To this end, we have signed a memorandum of cooperation with
the leading cryptocurrency platform 'Binance.' The main areas
covered by the memorandum include the development of Metaverse,
Blockchain, and Web3 technologies in Azerbaijan, as well as
artificial intelligence, NFTs, and virtual tools used in gaming.
The memorandum also encompasses the implementation of various
educational programs related to digital assets and payment
systems," Jafarov explained.
A significant component of this cooperation is "Binance
Academy," which has over 20 million users worldwide. We will adapt
the platform's programs to the Azerbaijani market to enhance
citizens' understanding of these technologies. Supporting the
private sector and other economic entities in spreading knowledge
about the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is a key
aspect of our efforts," Jafarov added.
He also mentioned that 4SIM will work closely with universities
to implement joint educational programs.
"Additionally, we will organize online and offline conferences,
training sessions, and seminars with both local and international
partners. These initiatives aim to enhance the contribution of
Metaverse, Blockchain, Web3, and artificial intelligence to
Azerbaijan's digital economy, thereby supporting the
diversification and sustainable development of the national
economy," concluded the Executive Director of "4SIM
Azerbaijan."
