4SIM Azerbaijan And Binance Collaborate On Metaverse, Blockchain, And Web3 Development

The main focus of the memorandum signed between "4SIM Azerbaijan" and "Binance" is the development of Metaverse, Blockchain, and Web3 technologies in Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of "4SIM Azerbaijan," shared this information with journalists.

According to Jafarov, the Fourth Industrial Analysis and Coordination Center (4SIM Azerbaijan), under the of Economy, is dedicated to attracting major global technology partners to Azerbaijan and implementing various projects aimed at advancing the digital economy.

"One of our priorities is developing human capital in this field. To this end, we have signed a memorandum of cooperation with the leading cryptocurrency platform 'Binance.' The main areas covered by the memorandum include the development of Metaverse, Blockchain, and Web3 technologies in Azerbaijan, as well as artificial intelligence, NFTs, and virtual tools used in gaming. The memorandum also encompasses the implementation of various educational programs related to digital assets and payment systems," Jafarov explained.

A significant component of this cooperation is "Binance Academy," which has over 20 million users worldwide. We will adapt the platform's programs to the Azerbaijani market to enhance citizens' understanding of these technologies. Supporting the private sector and other economic entities in spreading knowledge about the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is a key aspect of our efforts," Jafarov added.

He also mentioned that 4SIM will work closely with universities to implement joint educational programs.

"Additionally, we will organize online and offline conferences, training sessions, and seminars with both local and international partners. These initiatives aim to enhance the contribution of Metaverse, Blockchain, Web3, and artificial intelligence to Azerbaijan's digital economy, thereby supporting the diversification and sustainable development of the national economy," concluded the Executive Director of "4SIM Azerbaijan."