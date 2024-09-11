(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QINGDAO, China, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The on Building World-Class Marine Cluster and International Logistics Corridors was held in Qingdao on August 27, 2024, during which the World-Class Marine Port Cluster Comprehensive 2024 was released.



According to the World-Class Marine Port Cluster Development Index Report released by China Economic Information Service, China's port clusters have emerged as leaders in the global industry. Based on comprehensive indicators, the Central Port Cluster of the Yangtze River Delta, the Port Cluster of Shandong Province, the Southern Port Cluster of the Yangtze River Delta and the Port Cluster of the Pearl River Delta have joined the Tokyo Bay Port Cluster of Japan and the New York-New Jersey Port Cluster of the United States, ranking among the top-tier world-class marine port clusters. With efficient operations, advanced infrastructure, and integrated service capabilities, China's port clusters have become the world's most systematically important network of connected ports, enhancing their international competitiveness.

The Xinhua · Shandong Port Bulk Commodity Index focuses on the trading and circulation of bulk commodities, and has undergone continuous upgrades to establish a comprehensive system that includes price index, inventory index, and inbound and outbound logistics index. This index has facilitated the dual circulation of bulk commodities in domestic and international markets, enhancing the resilience and security of the industrial and supply chain. In 2024, the Xinhua · Shandong Port Bulk Commodity Index has been further enriched to include an activity index for crude oil tank capacity, which accurately reflects the storage and transportation of crude oil at the ports and provides a valuable reference for market players to engage in trade activities.

The "RCEP Seaborne Trade Index" analyzes the trends of and structural changes in RCEP seaborne trade, and objectively shows the global trade trends. The Index shows that in 2023, China's cargo exports accounted for 14.2% of the global total, solidifying its position as the largest cargo trading country for seven consecutive years. China contributed one-third of the increase in global seaborne trade volume, reinforcing its role as a consistent "stabilizer" of global trade. In 2024, the Index stands at 102.3, a slight increase of 0.9 from the previous year, reaching the highest value in the past six years.

