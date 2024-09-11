Watch: Abu Dhabi Opens 3 New Schools In Zayed City

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 12:34 PM

Three new state-of-the-art have been opened in Zayed City. The project is the first of its kind to be completed under the Abu Dhabi Office-led public-private partnership model.

The schools will add 5,360 students for the 2024-2025 academic year. The new schools are built on an area of 81,000 sqm.

The project has been done in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and a consortium led by BESIX and Bellinary Group.

The new schools are equipped with the latest advanced technologies, and provide educational spaces designed to stimulate creative and educational inspiration.

The opening of the new schools were celebrated by Mubarak Hamad Al Muhairi, Undersecretary of the Department of Education and Knowledge, Badr Salim Sultan Al Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and other senior officials.

ADIO also has other public-private sector partnerships, including the development of world-class facilities for the Khalifa University of Science and Technology student housing.

The Zayed City Schools Project aims to enhance the quality of the education sector in the emirate, and encourage the private sector to participate in financing and constructing public infrastructure facilities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Yasir Al Nuaimi, Acting Head of Infrastructure Partnerships at ADIO, said:“By leveraging the expertise of the private sector in design, financing and construction, we have been able to build world-class educational facilities that enable students to achieve the maximum possible benefit from the educational process. The success of this project paves the way for further collaboration between the public and private sectors, as it provides significant opportunities for our private sector partners to contribute to achieving the vision of sustainable growth in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to achieve long-term investment returns.”

