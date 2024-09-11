BD Kim At Mount Baekdusan: 'Beyond The Whole World' Signals New Fusion Art

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Korean artist BD Kim (Kim Dae Yong) successfully staged a groundbreaking at the summit of Mount Baekdusan (2,744m) from September 1-3, 2024.This exhibition marked the culmination of five years of effort, showcasing a portion of his large-scale masterpiece,“Beyond the Whole World,” measuring 12 meters wide and 1.5 meters tall. Alongside the physical display, Kim simultaneously unveiled three new video artworks through YouTube and his website .Baekdusan, located on the North Korea-China border, is a politically sensitive region, making exhibitions unprecedented, especially for a Korean artist. However, BD Kim overcame this challenge, drawing widespread attention with his daring display.A total of 56 members of the Baekdusan expedition accompanied the artist, and despite attempts by Chinese authorities to intervene, including efforts to delete digital materials, the exhibition successfully concluded at two sites on the crater lake 'Cheonji,' as well as Baekdu Waterfall and the memorial hall of poet Yun Dong-ju's alma mater, Myeongdong School.One week prior to the exhibition, BD Kim captured global attention with his unique "Miracle Message," featuring a nod to a well-known tech innovator, Elon Musk. Delivered in 11 languages, the video piece called for a new era in art. In this message, Kim presented his unique artistic philosophy-21st Century Five-Element Fusion Art, which integrates painting, poetry, music, artificial intelligence, and humanity-drawing widespread attention.Upon Kim's return to Korea, prominent art figure and former Hongik University professor Koh Seung-kwan inscribed the words“New Epoch” on the back of one of Kim's works, cementing its historical significance.Completed through the dreams of 9-year-old BD and the wishes of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, the artwork“Beyond the Whole World” is filled with love's energy, inspired by meditation, and offers a deeply resonant and moving experience.This work, which redefines artistic standards, is created using mixed media on canvas. Composed of three overlapping paintings, it comes in a limited edition of 224 pieces, some of which were gifted to the Baekdusan expedition members and Chinese locals.With this remarkable exhibition and his visionary works, BD Kim continues to push the boundaries of creative expression, leaving a lasting impact on the global art scene. The world eagerly anticipates his next move.

