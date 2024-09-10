Maison Vérot Debuts US Cookbook "French Charcuterie At Home"

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) French Charcutiers Spanning Four Generations, Father and Son Gilles and Nicolas Vérot, Release Cookbook

Miami, FL, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charcutiers Gilles and Nicolas Vérot release their highly anticipated cookbook, French Charcuterie at Home: Terrines, Rillettes, Saucisses, & Patés En Croûte, September 10, 2024. This beautifully photographed and illustrated hardcover brings the art of French charcuterie to home kitchens, offering eighty-nine recipes that are both accessible and rooted in tradition.

Father and son duo Gilles and Nicolas Vérot helm Maison Vérot, a pioneering force in exceptional charcuterie spanning four generations. Established in 1930 in Saint-Étienne by Gilles Vérot's grandfather, Jean Vérot, Maison Vérot was carried on by Gilles' parents, Pierre (named Meilleur Ouvrier de France) and Alexandre.

Gilles is a third-generation Master Charcutier and the 2011 world pâté-croûte champion. His collaborations with multi-starred chef Daniel Boulud have graced the menus of acclaimed establishments such as Bar Boulud in New York as well as Boulud restaurants throughout London, Boston, and Toronto.

“His knowledge of this culinary art, which dates back to the 15th century, is one of the greatest, and he and his son continue to build on the historical foundation to move charcuterie forward,” says Boulud in the foreword.

Now, Gilles, alongside his son Nicolas, shares this culinary heritage in French Charcuterie at Home, complete with photographed recipes and illustrated workshops; no special equipment or hard-to-find ingredients are required.

With the end of the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games and the approach of Paris Fashion Week, the cookbook invites you to stroll through Maison Vérot boutiques in Saint-Placide, Sèvres-Lecourbe, Enfants-Rouges, Saint-Paul, and Galeries Lafayette to bring a piece of Paris into your kitchen. Available for purchase through major retailers and online bookstores, French Charcuterie at Home is a much-needed addition to any culinary enthusiast's library.

