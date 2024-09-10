MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT PARTNERS STEVEN ELIE AND ADAM JOHNSON NAMED TOP LITIGATORS IN AMERICA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Co-Managing Partner Steven Elie and Partner Adam Johnson have been recognized by Lawdragon in its“2025's 500 Leading Litigators in America.” The publication received a record number of submissions and based their selections on original journalistic research and an extensive vetting process.“These lawyers win hundreds of millions, billions even,” states the publisher.“They win rights, or lose them. They win freedom, or lose it for someone. They have the abilities to change businesses and entire industries. It's an audacious thing a trial lawyer does: to tell a judge, jury or other arbiter, 'Hear me. Believe me. Rule for my client.' Bravo to everyone here, and every litigator out there working on their craft and a cause.”Mr. Elie is a Martindale Hubbell AV-Rated attorney specializing in complex business, insurance and environmental litigation and counseling. He has extensive experience defending and prosecuting a broad range of environmental, administrative and litigation matters, and has handled a wide variety of insurance, commercial litigation and white-collar criminal matters as well as pre-litigation counseling for businesses, non-profit organizations and public entities. He has extensive experience in complex environmental, insurance and tort litigation and environmental counseling. His environmental and tort litigation experience includes dozens of actions in California State Courts and Federal District Courts. Mr. Elie was named to“Best Lawyers in America” in 2023 and 2024.Mr. Johnson manages the Firm's Orange County office and is the Practice Group Leader of the Firm's Academic Institutions and Public Entity Law groups. He is also a member of the litigation, employment, and insurance practice groups. He represents employers before state and federal courts and administrative agencies in discharge, discrimination, wage and hour, and other employment-related matters. Mr. Johnson advises employers on employment laws, employee discipline, personnel policies and handbooks, employment agreements, and resolution of employment disputes. He regularly represents schools, colleges and universities on faculty, staff, and student matters and also has experience in general civil litigation, insurance coverage, credit reporting, professional liability, products liability, and complex business litigation.

