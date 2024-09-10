Proto-Punk Legends The Dictators Release First New Studio Album In 23 Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Dictators (L-R: Albert Bouchard, Keith Roth, Andy Shernoff, Ross The Boss)

Iconic Celebrates 50th Anniversary With New Lineup And Album

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, The Dictators return with a new lineup (founding members Andy Shernoff and Ross The Boss are now joined by original Blue Öyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard and new lead singer/rhythm guitarist Keith Roth), and their first new studio album in 23 years.Simply titled The Dictators, the album will be released on all digital platforms September 6th, on CD September 20th and on vinyl October 4th."I'd always stayed in touch with Scott (Kempner, original rhythm guitarist)," Shernoff recalls, "but I hadn't been in touch with Ross for some time. Once we started talking again, this is late 2019, Ross goes, 'hey, let's form the old band.' That was the last thing I wanted to do, but Scott really wanted to do it. He was going through a lot at the time and he really needed something to do. So, I did it for Scott."Shernoff tapped longtime friend Albert Bouchard to fill the drum chair and the band began playing and writing again. Unfortunately, Kempner's health was already in decline (he passed away due to complications from Frontal Lobe Dementia in late 2023) so he was unable to continue. Shernoff Ross and Albert soldiered on, recording four new songs mid-2020.After Kempner left the band, Keith Roth was suggested by Bouchard, and he officially joined as lead singer and rhythm guitarist.With a newly minted lineup firmly in place the band began rehearsing regularly (there were tours of California and Spain) and new songs kept coming. At a certain point there was a collective realization things were starting to take shape as an album and their focus was honed even further.Although the band has been known throughout their career for keeping tongue firmly planted in cheek and middle finger proudly raised high, they still are all business when it comes to creating great rock and roll. "We're taking this record very seriously," notes Ross. "It's rock and roll, it's The Dictators, but it's all about the songs, that's how it has to be."Even though the riffs and melodies are brand new, the songs are unmistakably Dictators through and through.

The Dictators - Sweet Joey (official music video)

