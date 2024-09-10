Opentext Harnesses AI To Revolutionize Devsecops At Global Virtual Summit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Virtual Summit to Feature Experts and Deep-Dive Sessions on the Latest AI-enabled DevSecOps Trends

OpenTextTM (NASDAQ: OTEX , TSX: OTEX), is excited to announce the upcoming OpenText DevSecOps Virtual Summit 2024 , a premier virtual event designed for developers, security professionals and leaders focused on the intersection of development and security. Scheduled for Sept. 24, 2024, this summit brings together global experts to explore the latest trends, challenges and innovations in DevSecOps .

The summit offers an unparalleled opportunity to engage with industry leaders, learn from real-world case studies and discover how to integrate security seamlessly into the development lifecycle, with an emphasis on DevSecOps and AI to improve software delivery speed, security, and quality. Attendees will gain actionable insights into building and maintaining secure applications without sacrificing agility.

Keynote Panel: AI-Powered DevSecOps: The next frontier in software delivery

Discover how OpenText is leading the charge in AI-powered DevSecOps with its integrated suite of solutions. OpenText SVP of Product Marketing Rita Jackson and Techstrong Group CEO Alan Shimel will showcase how these cutting-edge tools enable seamless collaboration, intelligent automation, proactive security and accelerated development cycles.

Building the Future of DevSecOps: A fireside chat with Alan Shimel and John Willis

Join us for an insightful fireside chat between Shimel and John Willis, a pioneering thought leader in DevSecOps. Together, they will delve into the evolving landscape of DevSecOps, highlighting the critical integration of security within the DevOps pipeline and the transformative role of AI in this space.

In addition, the OpenText DevSecOps Virtual Summit 2024 will feature a series of informational talks focused on practical applications of AI in DevSecOps. These sessions allow participants to gain hands-on experience with ValueEdge , Fortify and DevOps Aviator . Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with OpenText's experts, explore real-world scenarios, and discover how AI can be leveraged to enhance security, streamline operations, and drive innovation across their organizations.

"At OpenText, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in DevSecOps, and our upcoming summit is a testament to that commitment," said Tal Levi Joseph, Vice President, Product & Engineering, ADM, at OpenText. "By integrating AI into our DevSecOps platform, we're enabling organizations to not only enhance their security posture, but also accelerate their development cycles without sacrificing quality or compliance. This summit is an opportunity for industry professionals to see how AI-driven innovations can transform their approach to security, making it proactive, seamless and integral to the development process."

For more information about the OpenText DevSecOps Virtual Summit 2024 and to register for the event, please visit OpenText DevSecOps Virtual Summit 2024 .

Learn about the importance of implementing DevSecOps .

Learn more about the DevSecOps Virtual Summit 2024 agenda .

OpenTextTM is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at

