ABOAB JEWELRY KICKS OFF 5TH ANNIVERSARY POP-UP IN NEW YORK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ABOAB, a contemporary jewelry brand

based in New York City, is excited to unveil its 5th-anniversary celebration with a two-day pop-up event starting September 18th, following New York Week.

"We are excited to bring all eight of our collections together for this special event," said founder Mischa Yan. "We look forward to sharing stories behind our designs and hearing how they resonate with people, whether through cherished memories or new connections."

ABOAB AW24 Collection "Surround"

The pop-up will feature a selection curated from hundreds of ABOAB pieces, showcasing the brand's artistic journey and evolving design philosophy. From necklaces and bracelets to rings and earrings, each piece highlights the brand's vision of diversity and fusion, its elegance and simplicity aesthetics, as well as the craftsmanship and timeless meaning that ABOAB strives to achieve.

Creative director K Li shared her unique perspective growing up within the brand. "After launching our recent AW24 collection 'Surround,' which explores the intimate relationships between humans and objects as well as humans and spaces, I received so much love and encouragement from friends in my inbox. They can picture themselves wearing these pieces for years to come, which makes the collection feel both impactful and timeless."

While ABOAB pieces are available for purchase online and viewed at authorized retailers in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Berlin, Shanghai, Tokyo, and more, the pop-up's mission is to create an in-person experience that brings the brand, fashion professionals, and customers together.

The two-day event will be held at 48 Ludlow St, New York, starting Wednesday, September 18. It will begin with an exclusive opening party for industry professionals, and customers will receive a limited-edition anniversary canvas bag with their purchase.

About ABOAB:

ABOAB is a contemporary jewelry brand founded in New York City in 2019. The name ABOAB comes from four blood types A, B, O, and AB, which imply the brand's aesthetic is informed by diversity and fusion, elegance and simplicity. Combining sculptural forms and artisan craftsmanship with art-related inspiration and precious materials, ABOAB creates pieces that become unique wearable modern artwork and embody a sense of timelessness. All pieces are carefully handcrafted in the highest quality materials - sterling silver and gold vermeil. For more information, visit aboabstudio and follow @aboabofficial on Instagram.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ABOAB

