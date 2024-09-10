Germany To Implement Border Controls To Curb Illegal Migration
The German government has announced the implementation of
temporary controls at all land borders to curb the flow of illegal
migrants, Azernews reports citing the German
Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Starting on September 16, the controls will be in place for an
initial period of six months and are designed to enhance migration
policy enforcement. Interior Minister Nancy Feiser stated, "We are
reinforcing domestic security and maintaining our strict stance
against illegal immigration."
In response, Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner informed
Bild newspaper that Austria will not accept migrants who are turned
away by Germany at the border.
