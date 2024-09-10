عربي


Germany To Implement Border Controls To Curb Illegal Migration

9/10/2024 3:11:13 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The German government has announced the implementation of temporary controls at all land borders to curb the flow of illegal migrants, Azernews reports citing the German Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Starting on September 16, the controls will be in place for an initial period of six months and are designed to enhance migration policy enforcement. Interior Minister Nancy Feiser stated, "We are reinforcing domestic security and maintaining our strict stance against illegal immigration."

In response, Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner informed Bild newspaper that Austria will not accept migrants who are turned away by Germany at the border.

