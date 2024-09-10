Okuma America Corporation Launches New Horizontal Machining Center

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The executive team at Okuma America Corporation is pleased to announce a product addition to the company's line of CNC horizontal machining centers – the MA-4000H. The MA-4000H features one of the largest machining areas of its class and has the spindle power and speed for maximum efficiency and productivity. Okuma America Corporation will display the MA-4000H at booth #33850 at the 2024 International Show in Chicago, Illinois, on September 9 – 14, 2024.

Okuma MA-4000H Highlights

The versatile MA-4000H joins Okuma's extensive line of machines designed for heavy, high-performance metal machining for both mass production and variable-volume production runs. This versatility is made possible by the product's range of available spindle options. Notably, this machine is designed with one of the largest machining areas in its class, while also maintaining a compact, space-saving footprint. The MA-4000H is also equipped with Okuma's proprietary "sludgeless tank" chip and coolant management technology which improves chip discharge and prevents chip accumulation to optimize productivity, even during the most intense portions of machining.

The Power to Create is Within Your Control

The MA-4000H is also equipped with Okuma's new, proprietary OSP-P500 CNC control. The control's dual-core processor and advanced capabilities, paired with the MA-4000H's rigidity, allow for maximum accuracy and machining performance.

Additional features of the OSP-P500 control include:



Windows®-based, open-architecture platform for easy integration to applications on the Okuma App Store and beyond

Embedded, robust cyber-security features to protect operations and data On-board energy management and green machining capabilities with Okuma's proprietary Thermo-Friendly Concept & ECO suite plus functionality

Global Debut

The MA-4000H will make its global debut in Okuma America Corporation's booth (#338500) at the 2024 International Manufacturing Technology Show. The company's team of experts will demonstrate the machine's accuracy with by conducting machining demos for electric vehicle (EV) battery housings and cornhole game boards. These demos also include peripheral technologies provided by members of Okuma Partners in Technology, including: Jergens, Mitsubishi Materials, QualiChem, and Sandvik Coromant.