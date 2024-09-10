(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) , a leader in the global digital market, has published a study in the peer-reviewed“Frontiers in Endocrinology” journal. According to the announcement, the study provides an overview of new research that confirms the benefit of Dario's integrated, data-driven approach to health and chronic-condition management. The study examined retrospective data from 989 users who regularly tracked their steps levels and blood glucose (“BG”) levels for 12 months using Dario's cardiometabolic solution. Data gathered demonstrated the effectiveness of Dario's cardiometabolic solution for individuals living with diabetes or prediabetes and depression. The research was conducted in partnership with Integrative Pain Laboratory, the School of Public Health at the

University of Haifa

, Israel.

“Dario is uniquely positioned to help shed light on the relationship between physical and mental health, thanks to the rich volume of data we are able to gather and analyze for insights that benefit our members and our partners,” said Dario chief medical officer Omar Manejwala, MD, in the press release.“This new research exemplifies the advantages of our data-driven approach to digital health and supports the value of our integrated approach to help employers and health plans to tackle costly and frequently comorbid conditions.”

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multichronic-condition, digital-therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health. The company's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results, making the right thing to do the easy thing to do. Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers and providers of care as well as directly to consumers.

