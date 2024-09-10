Rise People Appoints Kimberley Lecomte As President Of Rise Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rise People, Canada's top HR, payroll, and benefits platform, is excited to announce Kimberley LeComte as President of Rise Health.

Kimberley LeComte brings over 20 years of experience in the benefits industry, specializing in plan design, cost containment, strategy, and leadership. Her career includes senior roles overseeing and developing employee benefits programs in Canada and internationally at firms like Watson Wyatt and AON, where she drove operational excellence and strategic growth.

“Kimberley is the ideal leader to drive the continued success and innovation of Rise Health," said Faiz Abdulla, CEO of Rise People. "We launched Rise Health to help Canadian businesses enhance employee well-being, engagement, and productivity. Kimberley's deep expertise in the benefits industry, along with her passion for fostering both physical and mental health, will be instrumental as we continue to disrupt the group benefits space in Canada."

In her new role, Kimberley will focus on enhancing the company's product offerings and expanding its carrier partnerships and client base, while maintaining a strong commitment to customer success. "I am excited to join Rise People and lead Rise Health into its next chapter," said Kimberley. "There is tremendous potential to further integrate our payroll and benefits solutions, providing even greater value to our clients."

About Rise People: Rise People is Canada's first and only all-in-one digital platform that helps businesses manage HR, payroll, and group benefits in a seamless, fully integrated experience. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, Rise is transforming the way Canadian businesses manage their most valuable asset-people."

About Rise Health: Rise Health is Canada's only digital employee group benefits solution that is seamlessly integrated within Rise's payroll and HR platform, offering a truly unified experience.

Committed to accessibility, Rise Health ensures that businesses of all sizes, including those with as few as three employees, can provide comprehensive group benefits with ease.

