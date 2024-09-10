Youthful Savings Celebrates A Successful Completion Of Youth Entrepreneurship For A More Inclusive Global Economy In NYC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy

Youthful Savings' Most Popular Custom Program was a Part of the NYC Summer Youth Employment Program and Yielded New Business Development Growth in NYC.

- Malaysia-Milan Blackwell, owner of Reframeco and youth entrepreneur

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Youthful Savings (YS) hosted hundreds of youth in partnership with the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), overseen by the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development. YS implemented its“Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy” custom program hosted on its innovative direct-to-youth EdTech platform, The Learning Marketplace (TLM). Through a reflection-based integrative learning methodology, youth can learn real-life skills in business, finance, technology, arts, mental well-being, college planning, vertical farming, and many other relevant topics that encourage youth to thrive in the economy through innovation and heart intelligence.

For the custom program, youth were educated on entrepreneurship, personal finance, and community development skills. This program partnered with established NYC-based organizations, BronxWorks, Catholic Charities, and Children's Aid. The award-winning instructor-led anchor course, My Own Business Challenge, was taught by YS-trained instructors, and youth learners enhanced their learning through self-paced exercises in mental well-being, personal finance, and community-building skills. Graduates of this program can become youth vendors on the global e-commerce platform Youthful Savings Marketplace (YSM), starting their journeys as heart-intelligent youth entrepreneurs who will become the next generation of global citizens.

YS also hosted in-person events through its Summer Lunch & Learn series, which featured guest speakers from the College of Staten Island, City University New York (CUNY), Northeast Financial, and Sky Bridge Capital. These events encouraged youth to meet in person and created mentorship opportunities. Guest speakers answered questions from the youth participants about college readiness, banking, and investing.

The Summer Lunch & Learns were held at SoHo Works in Brooklyn, NY, and were a cornerstone of youth education and socioeconomic empowerment through YS' hybrid learning model. Each guest speaker provided invaluable information on college readiness, finances, and business, making these events valuable for all aspiring youth entrepreneurs. July 31st featured Alexander Scott, AVP of Enrollment Management, College of Staten Island, and Mike Radovitch, a financial advisor at Northeast Financial, answering questions regarding college planning and economic success for young people. August 14th's event featured Anthony Scaramucci, CEO of Skybridge Capital, discussing life and money management skills.

From this program, ten new local businesses have been created by the youth from Catholic Charities, Children's Aid, and BronxWorks, all of which are live on YSM. Youth can receive investment for their businesses through the YS Community Investment Fund, which provides monthly prepaid capital tied to youth continuing their education on TLM through instructor-led monthly Live Experiences. A few new businesses have already been selected as featured vendors at the YSM physical store in Santa Monica, CA. This invaluable program allows youth to contribute to the local and national economy by increasing positive gross domestic product, increasing sales tax revenue, and contributing to the innovation economy that has allowed the American economy to thrive for decades. Along with the creation of youth-owned businesses, 95% of participants reported that they would continue their socioeconomic education on TLM. Youth also reported an increase in technology skills while learning how to manage their time and social media platforms responsibly, according to statistics from YS post-program reports.

