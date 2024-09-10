Renowned Regenerative Agriculture Expert David Blume To Headline With Keynote At Gulfood Green World Forum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David Blume

David Blume, the world's top regenerative expert with over 40 years of experience to keynote at the prestigious Gulfood Green World Forum in Dubai.

WATSONVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- David Blume , a trailblazer in regenerative agriculture with over 40 years of experience, is set to take the stage as the keynote speaker at the prestigious Gulfood Green World Forum. The event, known for bringing together global leaders in sustainable agriculture, will be held in Dubai at the world forum on regenerative agriculture at on September 25th.With a background rooted in ecological biology and a passion for sustainable farming practices, David Blume has become a leading voice in the field of regenerative agriculture. His journey began in the heart of San Francisco, where he cultivated organic produce with his father, laying the foundation for his lifelong commitment to environmental stewardship.Attendees of the Gulfood Green World Forum can expect to be inspired and educated by David Blume's wealth of knowledge and innovative approach to farming. Through engaging storytelling and practical insights, he will share his expertise on transforming traditional agricultural methods into sustainable and profitable practices.Keynote Address - So, You Want A Revolution? Regeneration for Increased ProfitDate: 25 Sep 2024Time: 12:10 - 12:40Venue: Za'abeel Hall 3Key Points of the Keynote Address:Small is beautiful – Harnessing small farmers to rapidly advance regenerationAffordable green energy and refrigeration where there is no gridMaking dead zones an undeniable road to profitCarbon Dioxide Aikido – Turning CO2 into a feature not a bugFeed your enemies and House your friends, a new paradigm for pest controlNew systems for routinely generating 4X the yield of high value cropsProfitable organic fertilizer production in an era of high-priced shortagesEngineered biofilters - producing compliant wastewater, high value plant protein and solid green coal replacementNew technologies to increase yield 9X in well-designed greenhouse operationsLowering the cost of desalinationRolling back deserts permanently to restore agricultural industry rapidlyDon't miss this opportunity to hear from one of the foremost experts in regenerative agriculture. Join David Blume at the Gulfood Green World Forum and discover how sustainable farming practices can shape the future of agriculture.For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with David Blume, please contact David Blume at 831-722-1012.About David Blume:David Blume is a renowned expert in regenerative agriculture with a passion for sustainable farming practices. With over 40 years of experience, he has dedicated his career to promoting environmentally conscious agricultural methods and inspiring change in the industry.About Gulfood Green World Forum:The Gulfood Green World Forum is a premier event that brings together global leaders in sustainable agriculture to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in the industry.

David Blume

Whiskey Hill Farms

+1 831-722-1012

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.