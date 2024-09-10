The Hospitality Show Announces Additional Programing Highlights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Show will feature dedicated experiences for hotel property owners

Register for The Show

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hospitality Show (The Show), the industry's leading and operations event produced by Questex and The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) , has revealed new highlights that have been confirmed for the 2024 program.

The Show will feature three distinctive keynote sessions from heavy hitters:



On Monday, Oct. 28, famed chef, author, educator, and humanitarian José Andrés will lead a presentation titled,“Changing the World Through the Power of Food.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, author and franchise expert, Scott Greenberg will discuss the game-changing steps to elevate franchise operations in his keynote session, followed by a fireside chat with President & CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Geoff Ballotti . NEW SPEAKERS! On Wednesday, Oct. 30, NFL reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews will moderate a session titled“Creative Collaboration: The Ultimate Immersive Guest Experience.” Andrews will be joined by Jonathan Tisch , Executive Chairman of Loews Hotels & Co and Co-Owner of The New York Giants, and Mark Woodbury , Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Together, they will explore how storytelling drives development, turning imaginative concepts from books and films into immersive guest experiences.



Directly following the keynote session on Oct. 30, Andrews will have a conversation with President of the AHLA Foundation, Anna Blue, for a ForWard Segment . Andrews will discuss her career in the competitive world of sports broadcasting and her life as an entrepreneur with the launch of her clothing line, WEAR.

The Show has also announced the programing for this year's Solutions Stage, which offers a selection of focused breakout sessions in a more interactive and intimate setting. This stage will feature pressing issues across niche hospitality business functions including ownership, operations management, technology integration and strategic procurement. Solutions Stage highlights include:



In the“ Smart Growth: Strategic Hotel Development ” session on Oct. 29, a panel of experts will explore how strategic decisions in hotel development can drive profitability and gain insights into the latest trends and best practices.

Also on Oct. 29, attendees will learn about how technology can free up employees to better serve guests in a session titled,“ Bold Tech for Boutique Success: Enhancing the Guest Experience .” In the“ Creative Ways to Build and Strengthen Today's Hospitality Workforce ” happening on Oct. 30, industry leaders will discuss the many pathways for recruiting and retaining workers.



New to 2024, The Show is pleased to present programing specifically geared towards hotel owners. Owners' programming at the show will feature:



The Owners Lounge : A private area in the Expo for owners to enjoy complimentary lunches, coffee and a conversation with fellow owners.

Lenders Alley : A dedicated space in the Expo to meet with lending partners. The Owners VIP Reception , available by invitation only: A special event for owners to connect 1:1 with other owners.



For owners seeking more information about attending these events and activations, please contact Minmin Wong at ... .

The Show will be held in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 28-30, 2024, at the Henry B. González Convention Center. For more information and to register, visit . For program updates, sign up to receive The Hospitality Show newsletter and follow on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently and profitably. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists, and their teams. The Hospitality Show 2024 takes place October 28-30 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at .

Media Contacts:

Pete Kasperowicz

American Hotel & Lodging Association

202-289-3155

...

Alexandra Aldridge

Questex

212.895.8284

...

Kirvin Doak Communications

The Hospitality Show

...