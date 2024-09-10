DECA Dental Unveils Innovative Joint Venture Program Under Ideal Dental Brand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DECA

Dental

Group

("DECA"),

a

leading

clinician-founded and clinician-led services organization backed by funds managed by affiliates of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX ; "Blackstone"), today announced the nationwide launch of its joint venture ("JV") program under its Ideal Dental brand, designed to provide dentists with the opportunity to leverage the best-in-class DECA infrastructure to set up, own, operate and grow their dental practices.

Under the direction of Founder & CEO Dr. Sulman Ahmed, DECA has been delivering on its

mission

of

partnering

with

dentists

to provide

high-quality,

affordable

dental care

while fostering office

growth, innovation and learning since 2008. The

formation of the JV program builds upon this

mission

by

providing

dentists with

the

opportunity

to

enjoy

the

benefits

of

ownership

of

their practices, while leveraging the exceptional reputation of the DECA brand.

Dr. Sulman Ahmed, Founder & CEO of DECA Dental, shared his enthusiasm for this landmark initiative: "When we created Ideal Dental, our mission was clear: to set a new standard of excellent patient care by providing comprehensive dental services under one roof. We've proven our model's success, and now after 16 years of innovation, growth and strong practitioner partnerships, I am excited to invite entrepreneurial dental professionals to join us on this transformative journey."

Dr. Ahmed continued: "Our JV opportunity is about more than providing clinicians with ownership opportunities; it offers them an opportunity to thrive through access to Ideal Dental's expertise, support systems and brand reputation at a location of their choosing. Ultimately, we believe this initiative will enhance patient care and enrich communities nationwide."

Dr. Ahmed graduated from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine and opened his first dental office with a vow to establish a genuinely patient-centered model. Under his leadership, DECA

has

grown

to

200 locations

across

9

states. Ahmed

has

received

The University

of

Texas at

Dallas

Distinguished

Alumni

Award

(2024) and

been

named the

EY

Entrepreneur

of

the

Year (2017), one of Glassdoor's Top CEOs (2021) and one of Dallas Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs (2023).

Dr. McCabe, dentist opening a JV location in Jacksonville, FL, said: "It is clear that Dr. Ahmed and

his

team

have

created

a

first-rate

experience

for

both

clinicians

and

patients

and

I

am

excited to have access to the strong DECA brand and infrastructure to accelerate the growth of my practice." Dr. Briggs, dentist opening a JV location in Prosper, TX, added: "The Ideal Dental

brand

will

not

only

help

drive patient

volumes

but

will

enable me

to

staff

my

practice with best- in-class hygienists and office managers."

Todd Hirsch of Blackstone said: "DECA has focused on delivering the highest quality care through its company-owned and -operated locations, but now dentists have the opportunity to partner

with

DECA

to

benefit

from

the

company's in-place

infrastructure

while

maintaining

their independence and autonomy. We believe DECA's platform is truly differentiated because of the outstanding dentists that founded and lead the business, delivering a unique ability to bring entrepreneurial innovations like this program to the dental industry."

The program has been met with early positive reception from the dental community, with multiple

agreements

already

finalized

and

a

robust

pipeline

extending into

2026

and

beyond. For more information and to connect with a representative, visit idealdentalpartners .

About Ideal

Dental

Ideal Dental, a flagship brand of DECA Dental, was founded in Dallas, and has been delivering high

quality, affordable

dental

care

to

patients since

2008.

DECA

has

nearly 200

affiliated

dental practices with a network of offices across 9 states. DECA's culture is founded on a patient- centric model. The company is guided by its vision to be the premier provider of dental services under one roof while being the first choice for dentists and staff seeking a partner for growth, innovation and learning. To learn more, please visit .

SOURCE DECA Dental

