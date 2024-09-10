DECA Dental Unveils Innovative Joint Venture Program Under Ideal Dental Brand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DECA
Dental
Group
("DECA"),
a
leading
clinician-founded and clinician-led dental services organization backed by funds managed by affiliates of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX ; "Blackstone"), today announced the nationwide launch of its joint venture ("JV") program under its Ideal Dental brand, designed to provide dentists with the opportunity to leverage the best-in-class DECA infrastructure to set up, own, operate and grow their dental practices.
Under the direction of Founder & CEO Dr. Sulman Ahmed, DECA has been delivering on its
mission
of
partnering
with
dentists
to provide
high-quality,
affordable
dental care
while fostering office
growth, innovation and learning since 2008. The
formation of the JV program builds upon this
mission
by
providing
dentists with
the
opportunity
to
enjoy
the
benefits
of
ownership
of
their practices, while leveraging the exceptional reputation of the DECA brand.
Dr. Sulman Ahmed, Founder & CEO of DECA Dental, shared his enthusiasm for this landmark initiative: "When we created Ideal Dental, our mission was clear: to set a new standard of excellent patient care by providing comprehensive dental services under one roof. We've proven our model's success, and now after 16 years of innovation, growth and strong practitioner partnerships, I am excited to invite entrepreneurial dental professionals to join us on this transformative journey."
Dr. Ahmed continued: "Our JV opportunity is about more than providing clinicians with ownership opportunities; it offers them an opportunity to thrive through access to Ideal Dental's expertise, support systems and brand reputation at a location of their choosing. Ultimately, we believe this initiative will enhance patient care and enrich communities nationwide."
Dr. Ahmed graduated from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine and opened his first dental office with a vow to establish a genuinely patient-centered model. Under his leadership, DECA
has
grown
to
200 locations
across
9
states. Ahmed
has
received
The University
of
Texas at
Dallas
Distinguished
Alumni
Award
(2024) and
been
named the
EY
Entrepreneur
of
the
Year (2017), one of Glassdoor's Top CEOs (2021) and one of Dallas Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs (2023).
Dr. McCabe, dentist opening a JV location in Jacksonville, FL, said: "It is clear that Dr. Ahmed and
his
team
have
created
a
first-rate
experience
for
both
clinicians
and
patients
and
I
am
excited to have access to the strong DECA brand and infrastructure to accelerate the growth of my practice." Dr. Briggs, dentist opening a JV location in Prosper, TX, added: "The Ideal Dental
brand
will
not
only
help
drive patient
volumes
but
will
enable me
to
staff
my
practice with best- in-class hygienists and office managers."
Todd Hirsch of Blackstone said: "DECA has focused on delivering the highest quality care through its company-owned and -operated locations, but now dentists have the opportunity to partner
with
DECA
to
benefit
from
the
company's in-place
infrastructure
while
maintaining
their independence and autonomy. We believe DECA's platform is truly differentiated because of the outstanding dentists that founded and lead the business, delivering a unique ability to bring entrepreneurial innovations like this program to the dental industry."
The program has been met with early positive reception from the dental community, with multiple
agreements
already
finalized
and
a
robust
pipeline
extending into
2026
and
beyond. For more information and to connect with a representative, visit idealdentalpartners .
About Ideal
Dental
Ideal Dental, a flagship brand of DECA Dental, was founded in Dallas, and has been delivering high
quality, affordable
dental
care
to
patients since
2008.
DECA
has
nearly 200
affiliated
dental practices with a network of offices across 9 states. DECA's culture is founded on a patient- centric model. The company is guided by its vision to be the premier provider of dental services under one roof while being the first choice for dentists and staff seeking a partner for growth, innovation and learning. To learn more, please visit .
SOURCE DECA Dental
