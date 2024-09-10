HFES Recognizes 2024 Award Winners For Outstanding Contributions To Human Factors And Ergonomics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES ) announced 2024 award winners who have made exemplary advancements to the human factors and ergonomics (HF/E) field by optimizing human well-being, reducing accidents and improving workplace efficiency. The award ceremony took place at HFES's annual international event ASPIRE .The seven annual awards focus on the field's future by acknowledging young investigators, non-U.S. change-makers, those committed to education and training, those raising public awareness of the benefits of HF/E, individuals focused on safety innovation, and those finding new ways to diversify the applications of HF/E.Additionally, the Best Paper Awards highlight exemplary research in the field, covering a wide range of advancements including studies on the effects of long-duration microgravity on fine motor skills, body-product relationship for aging women, physical activity counseling tools for primary care and cognitive task analysis methods.Below includes a full list of the award recipients for the society award and best paper awards:2024 HFES Award Winners2024 Society AwardsArnold M. Small and Betty M. Sanders President's Distinguished Service Award: Paul GreenA.R. Lauer Safety Award: Brittany Anderson-MontoyaBentzi-Karsh Early Career Service Award: Abigail WooldridgeHal W. Hendrick Distinguished International Colleague Award: Alan ChanJack A. Kraft Innovator Award: Ranjana MehtaOliver Keith Hansen Outreach Award: Camille PeresPaul M. Fitts Educator Award: Phil KortumWilliam C. Howell Young Investigator Award: Maryam ZahabiInclusion Award: Dr. Rupa Valdez (Research); Dr. Rosemarie Figueroa (Service); Erin Choiu (Practice); Rod Roscoe (Practice); Abigail Wooldridge (Practice)Alphonse Chapanis Award: TBDHFES Fellowship: Christy Harper and Emily Patterson2024 Best Paper AwardsJerome H. Ely Human Factors Article Award:Winner: Kritina Holden; Maya Greene; E. Vincent; Anikó Sándor; Shelby Thompson; Alan Feiveson; Brandin MunsonArticle:“Effects of Long-duration Microgravity and Gravitational Transitions on Fine Motor Skills. Human Factors”Best Ergonomics in Design Article Award:Winner: Linsey Griffin; Bethany Juhnke; Colleen Pokorny; Emily Seifert; Elisheva Savvateev; Minji YuArticle:“Body–Product Relationship for Aging Women Examined Through the Lens of Functional Anthropometry”Best Student Paper in Ergonomics in Design Award:Winner: Bobby Neudorf; Lora Giangregorio, Ph.D.; Plinio Morita, Ph.D.Article:“Insights From a Usability Review of an Electronic Medical Record–Integrated Physical Activity Counseling Tool for Primary Care”Best Journal of Cognitive Engineering and Decision-Making Article Award:Winner: Laura G. Militello; Megan E. Salwei; Carrie Reale; Christen Sushereba; Jason M. Slagle; David Gaba; Matthew B. Weinger; John Rask; Janelle Faiman; Michael Andreae; Amanda R. Burden; Shilo AndersArticle:“Adapting Cognitive Task Analysis Methods for Use in a Large Sample Simulation Study of High-Risk Healthcare Events”Best Human Factors and Ergonomics in Healthcare Article Award:Winners: Avishek Choudhury and Onur AsanArticle:“Impact of Accountability, Training, and Human Factors on the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: Exploring the Perceptions of Healthcare Practitioners in the US”For more informational about ASPIRE or to become a member of HFES, visit:###About Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES)Founded in 1957, HFES is the world's largest scientific association for human factors/ergonomics professionals. HFES serves the needs of members and the public by promoting and advancing the discovery and exchange of knowledge concerning the characteristics of human beings that are applicable to the design of systems, products, tools, and environments of all kinds. The society's more than 3,000 members work in educational institutions, companies, government and military research centers, and independent consultancies in 58 countries. About 15 percent of members are students. For more information, please visit .

