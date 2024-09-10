PETER PIPER PIZZA LAUNCHES FALL PROMO DEALS ALONG WITH NEW MENU ITEMS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Introducing $10 coupon worth $50 in savings, limited-time Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza, Froot Loops® ICEE and more

Peter Piper Pizza , the ultimate destination for "food, family and fun," kicks off the fall season with new menu items and affordable deals. The seasonal specials include a $10 coupon book with $50 in savings along with a special of two large 1-topping pizzas for $19.99 with the purchase of any gameplay package.

Starting September 9, guests can purchase Peter Piper Pizza's new $10 coupon book, which offers $50 in savings on food, drinks and games. The book includes offers such as:



Buy one, get one free all-you-can-eat lunch buffet

Free order of breadsticks

Free 32-ounce fountain drink

Half off 60 minutes of gameplay with the purchase of 60 minutes

Free Cinnamon Crunch dessert Buy one pizza, get half off a second pizza of equal or lesser value

Additionally, Peter Piper Pizza is reintroducing its popular "throwback" pricing where guests can enjoy two large 1-topping pizzas for $19.99 with the purchase of any gameplay package. This deal is perfect for families, allowing up to eight people to eat for just $2.50 per person.

This fall season also brings exciting new menu items to Peter Piper Pizza. The limited-time Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza is a white pizza with chicken, red onion, crushed red pepper flakes and buffalo ranch sauce on a cheddar cheese crust, topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese. For an extra kick, guests may pair it with the new Jalapeno Ranch Dressing. For a fun, nostalgic treat, Peter Piper Pizza is also offering a Froot Loops® ICEE, bringing back childhood memories in every sip.

"Heading into the fall and the holiday season, guests are looking for value, so we wanted to offer great deals alongside crave-worthy food," said Peter Piper Pizza Chief Marketing Officer, Genaro Perez. "Our goal is to create an experience that brings families together for fun and great meals"

Alongside Peter Piper Pizza's new menu items, guests can enjoy new dine-in family deals that include:



Peter Piper Pizza's Family Combo: Two large 1-topping pizzas, choice of any starter and four 20-ounce drinks for $43.99

Peter Piper Pizza's Pizza Play Pack: One large 1-topping pizza and a 30-minute funpass card for $28.99 Peter Piper Pizza's Family Pizza & Play: Two large 1-topping pizzas and two 30-minute funpass cards for $57.99

For nearby locations or to order online, go to . To stay up to date on the latest Peter Piper news, follow @peterpiperpizza on Instagram and Facebook .

*Offers available only at Arizona and New Mexico locations.

About Peter Piper, LLC

Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, was founded in Glendale, Arizona, in 1973. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "the fun is baked in" culture across its more than 120 locations in the U.S. and

Mexico. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering made-from-scratch pizza dough every day and providing the highest-quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With the latest technology and games, ever-popular weekday all-you-can-eat lunch buffets, and beer for adults, Peter Piper Pizza

appeals to parents and kids alike. Peter Piper Pizza supports children's education through fundraising events and gives more than $600,000 annually to schools, hospitals and nonprofits that focus on children's education and development. Peter Piper Pizza was recently named the most-loved consumer brand in Arizona, according to a study conducted by OnDeck in 2023. For more information, visit peterpiperpizza.

