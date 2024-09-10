“Just An Ordinary Farm Boy, Whose Wishes Came True.” SOS Africa's Henwhill Awarded Drostdy Rugby Scholarship

(MENAFN- Pressat) We are thrilled to announce that SOS Africa charity's sponsored child Henwhill Scholtz has recently been awarded a scholarship by Drostdy Technical College from January 2025!

Over the past 12 months, the progress of this rising star has been followed by sports coaches and scouts alike leading to his selection for the Under 12 Boland regional rugby side and more recently to participate in the Boland Under 13s 7s team. At Craven Week in June his electric pace and silky skills were once again on display and led to this exciting scholarship offer by Drostdy Technical College.

Following in the footsteps of SOS Africa's Elvino, who attended Drostdy from January 2021 and has since received a full scholarship to Durban High, at Drostdy Henwhill will receive a high standard of academic teaching and sports coaching.

SOS Africa's child sponsorship programmes and partnering schools' pride themselves in encouraging students to both excel in the classroom and pursue extra-curricular interests which excite and motivate them; for Henwhill it has always been about rugby:

“It brings great excitement to go out and live my dream to the fullest. Playing for such a big school, whilst bearing in mind that I am just an ordinary farm boy whose wishes have come true. Playing rugby makes me happy. There is nothing else that I want to do more; I see myself wearing a green and gold jersey one day, playing for the Springboks and making everyone proud.” Henwhill Scholtz (SOS Africa Elgin, Grade 7)

Henwhill's parents have proudly supported their son throughout his exciting journey:

“His achievements literally brought tears to our eyes; being selected for the U12 Boland Team and U13 7s Boland Team. Words cannot describe how super proud and honoured we are to be his parents. We cannot thank SOS Africa and St Michael's Primary enough for what they have done and how much they have invested and still invest in him. You have guided our son and helped build his character and the wonderful person he is becoming. Our biggest thanks are to Henwhill's SOS Africa sponsors for always believing in him!” Henry and Wilma Scholtz (Henwhill's parents)

Although the SOS Africa staff and children will be sad to see him fly the nest, they all wish him well for the start of an exciting new chapter next year and cannot wait to follow his progress as he pursues his dreams!